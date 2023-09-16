Local Dialect Drama ‘Face’ Shines at 10th Shaanxi Provincial Art Festival

“The drama “Face” appeared at the 10th Shaanxi Provincial Art Festival”

On September 12th, the Baoji Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau presented the local original dialect drama “Face” at the Tongchuan Workers’ Cultural Palace as part of the 10th Shaanxi Provincial Art Festival. The drama, created and staged by the Baoji Art Theater, showcases the unique Xifu style and is performed entirely in Guanzhong dialect.

“Face” tells the story of three generations of Wang Rangguo’s family in “Jieyuan Village” over nearly half a century. The narrative revolves around the making and selling of dough, using the Baoji area’s distinctive snack dough as an introduction. The play captures the rural life in the Guanzhong region of Shaanxi in the 45th year of China‘s reform and opening up.

Through meticulous stage refinement and epic performances, “Face” portrays the tremendous changes in the Baoji area since China‘s rural reform and opening up 45 years ago. It reflects the endless struggles of farmers and celebrates the remarkable achievements of China‘s rural areas.

The play took five years to create and was written by Zhang Ji, a screenwriter from the Baoji Art Theater. Renowned professor Jiang Tao from the Central Academy of Drama served as the chief director. Wu Jing’an, a national first-class actor from Shaanxi, leads the cast, which includes several well-known domestic actors and stage and music production teams. “Face” was also selected for the Shaanxi Provincial Art Creation Funding Project in 2022 and was shortlisted for the 10th Shaanxi Provincial Art Festival in August 2023.

The Baoji Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism has placed great emphasis on the creation and production of cultural works, particularly in supporting theater troupes. By prioritizing funds towards theater groups and avoiding excessive investment in large productions, the bureau strives to ensure that plays like “Face” can truly stand out, leave a lasting impact, and promote local culture.

“Noodles,” which are a local specialty snack in Baoji, also play a significant role in the drama. Representing a provincial intangible cultural heritage item, they hold a special place in the hearts of the Xifu people. Noodles have become an iconic tourist commodity and a cultural business card for Baoji.

The debut of “Face” at the Shaanxi Provincial Art Festival marks an important milestone for the Baoji Theater. The drama’s themes of cultural preservation, rural development, and the spirit of the people reflect not only the local heritage but also the achievements of rural China. “Face” is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Baoji and the Guanzhong region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

