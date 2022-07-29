Home Entertainment Locarno Film Festival: the 75th edition between past and future
Locarno Film Festival: the 75th edition between past and future

The curtain rises on the 75th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, the historic Swiss kermesse which this year is scheduled from 3 to 13 August.
The 75 candles will give life to an important billboard, divided between the past and the future of cinema: among many films capable of exploring the new forms of the Seventh Art, there will in fact be space for various initiatives dedicated to retracing the history of the Festival and beyond. : for example the publication of the book “Locarno on / Locarno off: history and stories of the Film Festival” by Lorenzo Buccella, focused on the official news and the unpublished background, or “Sguardi più il cinema”, a collection of critical essays signed by more than 40 authors and authors from all over the world.

The most anticipated films of the Locarno Film Festival

Like every year, a very rich parterre. Several guests will be awarded and who will be present in Locarno: the Pardo d’onore Manor to Kelly Reichardt, the Vision Award Ticinomoda to Laurie Anderson, the Locarno Kids Award la Mobiliare to Gitanjali Rao, the Raimondo Rezzonico Award to Jason Blum, the Pardo alla career Ascona-Locarno to Costa-Gavras and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Matt Dillon.

Competition

Coming to the titles in competition, there is immediately a name that stands out above all the others: Aleksandr Sokurov, one of the greatest authors of cinema of the last decades, will be competing with his latest, highly anticipated creation, entitled “Skazka”. The Russian director, who in the past has signed masterpieces such as “Mother and Son” and “Russian Ark”, seems to have made a deeply experimental and suggestive feature film, judging from the first images that were shown. Italians vying for the Golden Leopard: “Gigi la Legge” by Alessandro Comodin and “Il pataffio” by Francesco Lagi, films with a rich cast featuring names such as Alessandro Gassmann, Lino Musella, Giorgio Tirabassi and Valerio Mastandrea. Other international names include French director Sylvie Verheyde with “Stella est amoureuse” and Azerbaijani director Hilal Baydarov with “Sermon to the Fish”.

Piazza Grande

The main excellence of the Locarno Film Festival has always been the Piazza Grande, an extraordinary space in which to enjoy outdoor cinema during the evenings of the event. At the end of the opening ceremony, on August 3, “Bullet Train” will be screened. action-movie by David Leitch starring Brad Pitt. On the program there will also be “Delta” by Michele Vannucci, a film with Alessandro Borghi and Luigi Lo Cascio, and also “Annie Colère” by Blandine Lenoir with Laure Calamy. passed with Costa-Gavras’s “Compartiment tueurs” in 1965, Laurie Anderson’s “Home of the Brave” in 1986 and above all Douglas Sirk’s wonderful “Imitation of Life” in 1958. The main retrospective of the Festival will be dedicated to Sirk. Finally, in the Histoire (s) du Cinéma section there is the usual space dedicated to great films to be rediscovered: from the magnificent “Broken Lily” by David Wark Griffith in 1919 to the Mexican “Las mujeres panteras” by René Cardona in 1967. o Film Festival 3-13 August

