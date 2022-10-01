When Jonathan Anderson joined LOEWE in 2013, he brought a whole new life to the brand, surprising viewers with eccentric silhouettes and surreal elements. For his latest Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, he continues to interpret in a uniquely humorous way, from elegant flowers to design elements inspired by retro games.

Anthuriums are LOEWE’s go-to flower this season, becoming the focal point of the fashion show with a huge reproduction. Models walked down the runway in dresses with jutting hips, rigid hemlines like frozen ice. Hand-painted flowers adorn the glossy garments, reminiscent of ceramic artwork. Then the pixelated T-Shirt, hoodie and pants came from the 8-bit digital world to the physical world, especially the “frame” height of the clothes restored the 8-bit style effect. In addition, a series of pieces with extended sleeves also appeared in the fashion show this season, and interested readers may wish to scroll up to see the full look.