Home Entertainment LOEWE 2023 Spring/Summer Collection Fashion Show Officially Released | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

LOEWE 2023 Spring/Summer Collection Fashion Show Officially Released | HYPEBEAST

by admin
LOEWE 2023 Spring/Summer Collection Fashion Show Officially Released | HYPEBEAST

When Jonathan Anderson joined LOEWE in 2013, he brought a whole new life to the brand, surprising viewers with eccentric silhouettes and surreal elements. For his latest Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, he continues to interpret in a uniquely humorous way, from elegant flowers to design elements inspired by retro games.

Anthuriums are LOEWE’s go-to flower this season, becoming the focal point of the fashion show with a huge reproduction. Models walked down the runway in dresses with jutting hips, rigid hemlines like frozen ice. Hand-painted flowers adorn the glossy garments, reminiscent of ceramic artwork. Then the pixelated T-Shirt, hoodie and pants came from the 8-bit digital world to the physical world, especially the “frame” height of the clothes restored the 8-bit style effect. In addition, a series of pieces with extended sleeves also appeared in the fashion show this season, and interested readers may wish to scroll up to see the full look.

See also  The car of the future? It will have eyes and ears to warn us

You may also like

Coco Li angrily chokes on the director’s unfairness...

ANEST COLLECTIVE 2022 series concept film “Split and...

Celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the motherland, Liu...

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Says The Company Is...

HER SENSES at Ontimeshow 2023SS with “restrained” aesthetics

The National Day “Box Office War” officially opened...

Tang Wei won the Chunshi Film Award and...

Celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the motherland, Liu...

Luxury according to Alcantara, protagonist in New York...

Fashion week brings non-EU tourists back to Milan:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy