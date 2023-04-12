The fashion brand LOEWE led by Jonathan Anderson officially released the 2023 spring and summer women’s clothing show last year. Showcasing ultra-three-dimensional misplaced tailoring, subtly doubling the appeal, among which the 8-bit series design is particularly eye-catching.

This series focuses on the pixel images of 8-bit games to create seemingly 2D hoodies, T-Shirts and trousers. The poetic strokes presented through digital technology have opened up the creative boundaries of visual perception and clothing materials. Challenge clothing from flat to three-dimensional, and tell how craftsmanship subverts what the eyes see. The clothing is made of denim and knitted materials, giving it a soft touch. The classic Puzzle bag runs through it, allowing the sense of existence between the items to be magnified and inspected, which strongly stimulates the visual senses. The humorous and playful appearance can easily create a fashion style full of self.