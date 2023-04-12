Home Entertainment LOEWE 2023 Spring/Summer Pixel Graphics Experimental Series Officially Launched | Hypebeast
Entertainment

LOEWE 2023 Spring/Summer Pixel Graphics Experimental Series Officially Launched | Hypebeast

by admin
LOEWE 2023 Spring/Summer Pixel Graphics Experimental Series Officially Launched | Hypebeast

The fashion brand LOEWE led by Jonathan Anderson officially released the 2023 spring and summer women’s clothing show last year. Showcasing ultra-three-dimensional misplaced tailoring, subtly doubling the appeal, among which the 8-bit series design is particularly eye-catching.

This series focuses on the pixel images of 8-bit games to create seemingly 2D hoodies, T-Shirts and trousers. The poetic strokes presented through digital technology have opened up the creative boundaries of visual perception and clothing materials. Challenge clothing from flat to three-dimensional, and tell how craftsmanship subverts what the eyes see. The clothing is made of denim and knitted materials, giving it a soft touch. The classic Puzzle bag runs through it, allowing the sense of existence between the items to be magnified and inspected, which strongly stimulates the visual senses. The humorous and playful appearance can easily create a fashion style full of self.

See also  Zheng Kai talks about "Also Ordinary": Hope to shape the image of criminal police in the new era

You may also like

International Ice Cream Day: in Argentina, lemon dethroned...

Miart, “Crescendo” of art on display

2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival Opening Concert Focuses...

The emotion of Antonio López in Masterchef for...

Annual Musical Drama King Schedules “Romeo and Juliet”...

Peñarol de Mar del Plata won and gave...

Larreta challenges Macri’s leadership in the Juntos internal:...

Court, strike and mobilizations on routes and bridges...

“Resident Evil” animated film “Resident Evil: Death Island”...

International Ice Cream Day: why it is celebrated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy