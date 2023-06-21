Home » LOEWE Officially Announces NCT Taeyong as Global Brand Ambassador | Hypebeast
Entertainment

LOEWE Officially Announces NCT Taeyong as Global Brand Ambassador | Hypebeast

by admin
LOEWE Officially Announces NCT Taeyong as Global Brand Ambassador | Hypebeast

After member Jeno Lee of NCT, a popular boy group under SM Entertainment, won the favor of FERRAGAMO, the fashion brand LOEWE announced that TAEYONG, who also belongs to NCT, will be its global ambassador.

Taeyong, who debuted in 2016, is known as an all-round artist for his outstanding acting skills, singing skills and unique visual image. He loves fashion and appreciates LOEWE’s pioneering ideas and exquisite craftsmanship. He often combines key designs on brand shows with relaxed and casual Clothing, create a personality out of the circle.

In this regard, creative director Jonathan Anderson said: “I am very happy to have Taeyong join the LOEWE family. He has many talents and has performed well in many aspects. We are also inspired by his unique style and look forward to the future cooperation between the two parties.”

And Taeyong also responded: “I have always admired LOEWE. Whether it is design, brand philosophy or the way of conveying information, it has its own uniqueness. It is an honor to be a global brand ambassador. I cherish the opportunity to join hands with LOEWE very much.”

It is reported that Taeyong will attend LOEWE’s upcoming 2024 spring and summer men’s wear series show in Paris as a brand ambassador.

See also  Ukrainian Minister of Culture Tkachenko: "Excluding Russia from UNESCO does not respect the conventions"

You may also like

Canadian plane detects noises in search of missing...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

The war of consciences today passes through the...

Street Style: 2024 Spring/Summer Milan Fashion Week Street...

Alert for rains from Chos Malal to Bariloche,...

Pinocchio in the invisible world by Alex Pinna

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Officially Releases 2024 Spring Men’s...

Gangs linked to the killing of 41 women...

Marcelo San Juan presents his show “Otros Tangos”...

Zhang Jiajia’s new film “There’s a Small Shop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy