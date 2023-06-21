LOEWE Officially Announces NCT Taeyong as Global Brand Ambassador | Hypebeast

After member Jeno Lee of NCT, a popular boy group under SM Entertainment, won the favor of FERRAGAMO, the fashion brand LOEWE announced that TAEYONG, who also belongs to NCT, will be its global ambassador.

Taeyong, who debuted in 2016, is known as an all-round artist for his outstanding acting skills, singing skills and unique visual image. He loves fashion and appreciates LOEWE’s pioneering ideas and exquisite craftsmanship. He often combines key designs on brand shows with relaxed and casual Clothing, create a personality out of the circle.

In this regard, creative director Jonathan Anderson said: “I am very happy to have Taeyong join the LOEWE family. He has many talents and has performed well in many aspects. We are also inspired by his unique style and look forward to the future cooperation between the two parties.”

And Taeyong also responded: “I have always admired LOEWE. Whether it is design, brand philosophy or the way of conveying information, it has its own uniqueness. It is an honor to be a global brand ambassador. I cherish the opportunity to join hands with LOEWE very much.”

It is reported that Taeyong will attend LOEWE’s upcoming 2024 spring and summer men’s wear series show in Paris as a brand ambassador.

