Lollapalooza 2023 weekend in Buenos Aires. Thus reprofile approached the festival where the most important bands attended and international artists that summoned hundreds of thousands of people.

“I don’t understand anything, there were a lot of people because of the heat and the time. I am deeply grateful and excited,” said the singer-songwriter. Connie Isla after the emotion of singing at the event organized at the San Isidro Hippodrome.

While, Camilú In a dialogue with this outlet, he asserted: “I enjoyed it very much, it was my first Lollapalooza. He was very nervous because he brought a very acoustic proposal and the truth is that he was divine ”.

“It was very goodI had fun and the number of people was very surprising, taking into account the schedule I thought there would not be so many people”, he admitted Odd Mami. And then he added: “There were people with signs for me, it was very surprising.”

For his part, West Indian Villain assured to reprofile that “I had heard a lot from the Argentine public, about the euphoria, that they jump and sing.” Then the author of Bizarrap Music Sessions Vol. 51 said: “That’s what I felt, there was a sea of ​​people and I think that you have to have a very strong conviction to stand under that sun and give it your all and they did so”.

“We came to see a bit of everything, to Billie Eilisha Chanoa Guitarricadelafuente. There was a bit of everything”, assured a spectator of the most anticipated musical event of the year.

This way the festival that attracted more than 330 thousand attendees generated an extraordinary and memorable climate for the more than 100 bands that participated in the four stages of Lollapalooza 2023.