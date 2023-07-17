Loma Prieta – Last – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on July 14, 2023 in Album

dark hill have after Self Portrait It took a whopping eight years to complete their sixth studio album – not only because (Sean Leary alone) countless other playgrounds wanted (d) to be served by those involved, but because Last now also far beyond the usual screamo.

From her old pal Jack Shirley to the without any embellishment Atomic Garden Studios captured, is Last rather a kaleidoscope revolving around the traditional genre of the Californians, the dark hill on the one hand, as accessible as never before – just look at it Dose, which practically displays an optimistically exhilarating indie attitude, and hisses in a good-humored and relaxed manner through the easy-going, exhilarating melody of the Post Hardcore hatchings; the rocking catchy Symbiosiswhich is prog-ambitious and suddenly unpacks the wonderfully friendly 90s singalong, which is more of Built to Spill, The Dismemberment Plan or similar could be expected to hug him more constantly; or the so purposeful Dreamlessnessless in its hopeful frankness, as if a Fang Island-Euphoria to pures Japandroids– Snuggle up at breakneck speed.

Developed as a direct consequence Last but on the other hand also a variable range, whose entertaining versatility does not convey anything indecisive, but rather its homogeneous character as if cast in one piece in a great flow with the traditional screamo as the backbone – which is perhaps most clearly in the urgently desperate, harsh beauty of Sunlight (in view of the comparatively conventional orientation not by chance the first single – but only to a very limited extent representative of the entire work…although not a wrong track – which is quite symptomatic of the multi-layered nature of the record) is distilled at the roots – always modified anew.

After Sequitur moves its short atmospheric loops backwards as an intro, rumbles NSAIDs contemplatively pondering the melancholy with a nostalgic piano, after just under a minute he steps on the hymn-like gas pedal and scares away some subversive tumult in the background, yes, forgiving harmonies and downright avant-garde tumbling textures. Fire in Black & White blasts overdrive like uplifting noise rock, surrenders to calming oases, to sway exuberantly in sizzling distortion, meanwhile One-Off (Part 2) Essences of emo and alternative rock assimilated. All of this happens so naturally, without contortions – and therefore doesn’t even feel that it demands any special open-mindedness from the most reactionary friend of the genre.

Circular Saw makes his sparkling guitars more peaceful and dreamy American Football recite and explodes in the last few meters to a staccato twist stung by the tarantula before itself Glare post-rock musing devotedly pleading rears up, rubs over a blissful panorama, to And So I Watch you From Afar-Spinning associations out the back of a math repetition, and the closer LLC again practiced indie with kerosene in the veins, with tense muscles roaring until dark hill saying goodbye in the ambient and thereby accepting so many trademarks in the familiar sound around – around grandiose drum energies, intense guitar crescendos and passionately burning vocal cords – as a logical evolutionary step of the band: the contrasts interact without sharp contours, the extremes are (which one certainly can also find it a pity in certain respects) has given way to a softly mutating synergy whose aggression produces endorphins, and in the end there is a border crossing to new horizons that doesn’t provoke any fronts, but instead makes the aggressive catharsis just a damn lot of fun.

Last by Loma Prieta

