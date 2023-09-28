Lombardy drives the business of the Italian cosmetics industry

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Milan Beauty Week is beauty, well-being, culture and art. Concepts that will once again make the Lombardy capital the privileged stage of one of the driving sectors of our Made in Italy: cosmetics.” The comment comes from the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who spoke with a message at the conference «The Lombardy cosmetics supply chain: a sector that creates value», an event included within the Milan Beauty Week, during which the data from the analysis by Cosmetica Italia and Assolombarda on the sector.

A sector that generates wealth and jobs as evidenced by the 36 billion euros in total turnover – from companies that produce cosmetics, to machinery for production and packaging, to packaging, to raw materials, to distribution, to logistics and retail – with around 400 thousand employees in the entire supply chain and the fact that 67% of the make-up consumed in Europe (and 55% worldwide) is produced by our companies. «Numbers – added Prime Minister Meloni – which are not the result of chance but of talent, passion, creativity. All characteristics that make us unique in the world and which are the distinctive feature of our know-how. And you, in this, are masters. The Government is dedicating the same attention to cosmetics as it does to fashion, agri-food, design, automobiles and all the other sectors that make our brand great and make Italy’s image iconic. We are working to enable you to operate at your best and successfully face the challenges you face: internationalisation, innovation, digitalisation, sustainability.”

The protagonists of the success of this sector are the Lombardy companies which, as revealed by the second edition of the Cosmetics Observatory of the Assolombarda Study Center and Cosmetica Italia, with a turnover of 8.8 billion euros in 2022 represent two thirds of the national total equal to 13.3 billion euros. A value which, according to estimates, should grow by 8% this year, reaching 9.5 billion. During 2022, Lombardy companies in the cosmetics sector exported products worth 4.4 billion euros abroad, 75.7% of the national total. The analysis also shows that Lombardy confirms itself as the region with the highest density of cosmetic companies: in fact, more than half of the companies in the sector present in the national territory are concentrated here (54.9%), followed by distance, from Emilia-Romagna (10.5%), Veneto (6.6%), Tuscany (5.9%), Lazio (5.3%) and Piedmont (4.5%).

«Cosmetics – declared Alessandro Spada, president of Assolombarda – represents a dynamic and innovative sector, an engine of growth, research and well-being, which is essential to celebrate and make known thanks to Milan Beauty Week. It is an industry that projects our territory onto international markets, with 50.3% of the total turnover of Lombard cosmetic companies coming from foreign sales, demonstrating the strong international opening of the territory and the important investments of recent years. years. Cosmetics is also a catalyst for innovation and technological development. Through the application of new scientific discoveries, collaboration with top-level research institutes, and the use of advanced technologies on sustainability and circular economy issues, local cosmetics companies are increasingly climbing the cutting edge of the sector ».

And the Milan Beauty Week will be an opportunity to talk about «the different facets – added Benedetto Lavino, president of Cosmetica Italia – of a sector which with its products accompanies each of us on a daily basis in essential gestures for hygiene, self, well-being, prevention and protection. A reality that is an excellence of Made in Italy capable of creating value and wealth both for the Lombardy region and for the entire country. In fact, every day cosmetics leave our factories and reach markets all over the world, where they are appreciated and recognized for their quality, safety, innovation and creativity.”

