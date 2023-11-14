Lombardy is a leading region for fashion businesses: circularity and innovation are the most urgent challenges

Listen to the audio version of the article

As happens in other manufacturing sectors, the numbers in the textile-fashion-accessories (Tma) sector confirm the strategic role of Lombardy. Data recently recalled in Milan on the occasion of the conference «The fashion production chain», organized by Assolombarda Moda. The fashion sector in Lombardy has a turnover of 26 billion, thanks to over 28 thousand companies that employ more than 180 thousand people. From the company register data, at the end of 2022 there were 11,032 companies active in the fashion sector in Milan, 13,263 in Milan Monza Brianza Lodi out of 27,897 in Lombardy and 197,466 in Italy. Leadership numbers that entail burdens, as well as honors: «Lombard companies are already focusing on more circular production models and on research to create new materials, with a lower environmental impact – explained Barbara Mazzali, councilor for Tourism, fashion and territorial marketing of the Lombardy Region –. The department’s program which makes 2 million euros available for innovation in fashion and design SMEs goes in this direction.”

Councilor Mazzali then touched on the topic of fast fashion and the delocalisation of production, which has become extremely topical again due to the protests of underpaid and exploited workers in Bangladesh and China, where, unprecedented for the country, there have been strikes to demand better conditions . «In Italy, Europe and many other countries, the so-called fast fashion chains have long established themselves – recalled Barbara Mazzali -. These are fashion products that are certainly more accessible for consumers, from an economic point of view, but also indisputably not sustainable, both from a social and environmental point of view.”

The reference is precisely to the exploitation of labor in some non-EU countries (the aforementioned Bangladesh, but it also applies, for example to Vietnam), to the landfills found in some African nations and to the use of polluting materials (particularly which China has been repeatedly accused of). «Fast fashion garments – added the Lombardy Fashion Councilor – last on average one season in our wardrobes and are not recyclable. The challenge is to regain that share of the market that today turns to fast fashion, making them responsible: wearing a quality and well-made garment means not only dressing with style, but being respectful of the environment, which is the great theme of the global debate ».

Picking up on a theme at the center of the Assolombarda conference, the digital revolution, Barbara Mazzali concluded: «I hear about technological trends and cyber fashion, with the use of viewers and augmented reality to try on garments and accessories from one side to the other of the world, but today I think it is also central to communicate the uniqueness of the Lombard style to national and international buyers, also a way to encourage the internationalization of our SMEs. My department works in this direction, with a precise strategy: to create a Lombardy style brand.”

