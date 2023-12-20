Home » London Rapper Lord Apex Collaborates with Salomon for New Colors of ACS + CSWP
London Rapper Lord Apex Collaborates with Salomon for New Colors of ACS + CSWP

by admin
London Rapper Lord Apex Collaborates with Salomon for New Colors of ACS + CSWP

London Rapper Lord Apex Collaborates with Salomon to Launch 4 New Colors of ACS + CSWP

London rapper, Lord Apex, has joined forces with outdoor gear company Salomon to release four new colors of the popular ACS + CSWP shoe. The collaboration comes on the heels of Lord Apex’s 10th studio album, “The Good Fight,” and aims to bring style and functionality to the bustling streets of London.

The Salomon ACS + CSWP is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, with a new Agile Chassis system and waterproof technology. The shoe’s soft-shell body can handle rain or shine, while the grooved rubber sole provides a safe grip for exploring the urban landscape.

The collaborative shoe comes in four different colors and is priced at $195. It is currently available for purchase on the Salomon website, offering fans of Lord Apex and outdoor enthusiasts alike the chance to explore the world in style.

Fans of both the London music scene and outdoor exploration are sure to appreciate this unique collaboration between Lord Apex and Salomon.

