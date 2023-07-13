London Street Brand Corteiz and Nike Collaborate for Exclusive Air Max 95 Sale, Including Price Reduction

Title: Corteiz and Nike Announce Exclusive “Price Reduction Second Sale” for Air Max 95 Co-Branded Series in London

London street brand Corteiz and Nike have once again captured attention with their unique marketing tactics for the Air Max 95 co-branded series. Following their successful “raiding the sales location and causing shoe fans to run wildly on the street” strategy, Corteiz has now announced an exclusive “price reduction second sale” in London.

Clint419, the manager of Corteiz, revealed that the purpose of this sale is to combat resellers and thousands of order robots that often hinder true fans from getting their hands on a pair. In an effort to prioritize genuine customers, Corteiz has not only offered another opportunity to purchase the highly sought-after shoes but has also significantly reduced the price of the three color schemes to £110.

While the exact time and location of the sale have not been disclosed, it is expected that Corteiz will follow its previous pattern of releasing clues through social media on the morning of July 15th. This will then be followed by a surprise announcement of the specific location and sale on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans of Corteiz are urged to stay vigilant and keep a close eye on their social media channels for updates.

Corteiz’s innovative marketing techniques have proven successful, attracting a significant following that eagerly anticipates their limited releases. By shaking up the traditional sales model and providing exciting surprises for customers, Corteiz has solidified its position as a prominent player in the streetwear scene.

Those interested in securing a pair of the Air Max 95 co-branded series at a reduced price should ensure they are prepared for the surprise sale and ready to act swiftly once the location is unveiled. Corteiz enthusiasts are advised to stay tuned to the brand’s social media platforms for the latest updates on this exciting event.

