London technology brand Nothing recently officially announced the launch of a new craft beer with 5.1% alcohol concentration. Since the day the news was released was April Fool’s Day, many netizens thought the news was purely for entertainment, but it was posted on Nothing’s official website and social media. You can see the official emphasis on “not a joke” on the website, and declare that this beer tastes great.

The credible proof that this is true is that the beer appears to be a collaboration between Nothing and Freetime Beer Co., a microbrewery in Wales, England, which has served Nothing’s 4.5 ABV in the past for store openings. % of beer, the appearance is very similar to the picture that Nothing debuted this time.

Nothing craft beer is expected to debut in the summer of 2023, interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention to relevant news.