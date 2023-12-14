London, the rediscovered Rembrandt reaches the record of 14 million dollars at Sotheby’s

A recently rediscovered Rembrandt painting has sold at auction at Sotheby’s in London for nearly $14 million, a notable jump in value from two years ago when it was officially presented as the work of the Dutch painter. The rediscovered painting, entitled “The Adoration of the Three Kings” (c. 1628), disappeared from circulation in the 1950s, only to resurface in 2021 at a Christie’s auction in Amsterdam.

At the time, the auction house cataloged it as a work from Rembrandt’s “circle”, estimating its value between 10,500 and 15,800 dollars. However, it eventually sold for nearly $1 million, thanks to bids from those who thought it might actually be a work by the master. After a thorough examination that included infrared and X-ray imaging and inspection by leading scholars, Sotheby’s ultimately determined that the work is a real Rembrandt and estimated that it could sell for $18 million.

The work sold for £10.9 million ($13.7 million) during the auction house’s sale of Old Masters and 19th Century Paintings at Sotheby’s in London. To defend its status as a Rembrandt original, Sotheby’s spent eight months researching the painting before putting it up for auction. He also published an extensive essay illustrating the history of the painting and its characteristics.

Share this: Facebook

X

