London’s West End Musical “Once” Makes Beijing Debut with 9 Consecutive Performances

London’s West End original musical “Once” comes to Beijing for the first time

Beijing Daily (Reporter Han Xuan) From December 20th to 26th, the original musical “Once” from London’s West End will be performed at the Tianqiao Arts Center for 9 consecutive performances. This musical, which has swept the Oscars, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, and The Olivier Award-winning Grand Slam, finally begins its journey to Beijing.

On December 19, Cao Yebo, the Chinese producer of the show, and the starring actors appeared at the Tianqiao Arts Center to reveal the highlights of “Once” in advance.

The musical “Once” is adapted from the 2007 movie of the same name, telling a sweet and sad love story: On the streets of Dublin, Ireland, a flower seller was attracted by the music of a boy playing and singing on the street, and the two began a short, romantic and romantic relationship. Regretful emotional experiences. The two people who share the same hobbies but are lonely warm each other up. They bonded over music, but ended up being bound by the trivialities and fetters of reality.

The excellent professionalism of the actors is one of the highlights of this drama. In addition to singing, acting, and dancing, the actors also need to play musical instruments in the drama. The male and female protagonists need to play guitar and piano respectively, and other actors will also play at least one musical instrument. Some actors even need to play three instruments. The actors also need to form an orchestra mainly composed of strings. Such high demands did not “dissuade” actors, but instead attracted many cross-border musicians and band members to participate.

It is understood that all the golden songs that appeared in the movie of the same name will be presented in the musical. Among them, “Falling Slowly” won the 2008 Oscar for Best Original Song.

The arrival of “Once” in Beijing is highly anticipated, bringing a unique blend of music, romance, and exceptional talent to Chinese audiences. Don’t miss the chance to catch this award-winning musical at the Tianqiao Arts Center from December 20th to 26th.

Share this: Facebook

X

