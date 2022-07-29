Xi’an News Net News The happy twist sci-fi comedy movie “Walking to the Moon” will be released nationwide from July 29. Shen Teng and Ma Li will once again collaborate as leading actors after “Charlotte Trouble” to meet the audience during the summer vacation. On July 28, the movie “Walking On The Moon”, together with Wanda Films and IMAX, held the advance screening of “Walking on the Moon” in more than 200 cities across the country, including Xi’an. trip. The audience even set off a wave of heated discussions after the screening. Both the excellent quality of the film and the viewing experience of Wanda IMAX Studios were widely praised, detonating this summer ahead of schedule.

“Lonely Walking on the Moon” received enthusiastic response in advance and Wanda IMAX was praised as “worthy of the world“

“Lonely Walking on the Moon” is a blockbuster IMAX summer work, and it is also an annual blockbuster with more than 1.32 million people wanting to watch it on TaopiaoPiao and Maoyan platforms. After years of hard work, Happy Twist has become a “golden signboard” in the field of comedy, and the “Shen Ma” combination of Shen Teng and Ma Li is a classic CP in the hearts of hundreds of millions of viewers. After seven years, the gold-medal partners have joined forces to strike again. With the addition of comedy celebrities and the addition of unique sci-fi elements, “Walking on the Moon” is undoubtedly worthy of more expectations. On July 28, “Lonely Walk on the Moon”, Wanda Films and IMAX jointly sent out the “Favourite Fan” benefit. Nearly 400 Wanda IMAX studios in more than 200 cities across the country opened the “Lonely Walk on the Moon” screening at the same time, allowing the audience to “date” in advance Shen Teng and Ma Li, unlock the much-anticipated annual blockbuster. From Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen to the border towns of Taoyuan, from the north and south of the Yangtze River to the inside and outside of the Great Wall, “Lonely Walking on the Moon” launched a feast invitation in the name of the movie, opening a rare summer carnival for the audience!

During the event, the lively atmosphere of the screenings in Wanda IMAX cinemas in various places not only reflected the audience’s expectations for the combination of Shen Teng and Ma Li, but also demonstrated the trust of moviegoers in the viewing experience of Wanda IMAX cinemas. Moviegoers and audiences from all over the world were excited about the “end of the world at this time”. During the viewing process, the audience was all focused and devoted, deeply immersed in the witty stories and the immersive atmosphere of the IMAX hall of Wanda Cinema. On the post-screening interaction and social platforms, the audience enthusiastically expressed their views and praised them unanimously: “A must-see masterpiece in summer!” The viewing effect of Wanda Cinema’s IMAX theater is also familiar: “As a theater audience for more than ten years, I have always been ‘the blockbuster must come to Wanda Cinema to watch IMAX’, the best movie must choose the best way to open, The top-notch supporting facilities of Wanda Cinemas are the best choice for watching popular blockbusters. Watching “A Walk on the Moon” here is ‘worth it’!” “IMAX is an easier way to watch movies, and the big screen is one of a kind. A natural sense of wrapping, and the high-definition picture quality and accurate and shocking sound system can also present real and delicate audio-visual quality, and the immersive feeling of being on the scene is extremely enjoyable.”

The audience counts the wonderful highlights of “Walking on the Moon”, “Shen Ma’s Eternal God” and “100% Moisture Content”

As one of the most anticipated annual blockbusters, “Walking on the Moon” has a reputation for “living up to expectations”, and its overall level has been highly recognized by unanimous voices, and some audiences have praised it as “the light of domestic commercial giants” and “worthy and worth watching.” IMAX’s Best of the Year”.

The comedy style of Shen Teng, Ma Li and Happy Twist is undoubtedly the most distinctive label of “Walking on the Moon Alone”. Some fans rejoiced and said: “”Lonely Walking on the Moon” is 100% ‘contained’, and Shen Tengma Li’s opponents are not enough to watch! It must be done twice!” “Shen Tengma Li yyds (forever god)! No worries, no happiness!” “The burden is constant, the lines are stubborn, and the classic happy twist comedy is back.” “Happy twist once again makes people satisfied to leave the cinema, perfectly getting the audience to feel refreshed, and at the same time exploring a higher realm of comedy.”

The full emotional experience also deeply touched the audience: “Laughing and laughing, crying, crying and crying, and laughing, you will be ‘pinched’ by the story and characters before you know it. Romanticism and heroism will make your blood boil and warm. The emotion of the movie will bring tears to your eyes in the next second. Such emotional impact will be more direct and empathetic in the immersive environment of the IMAX theater of Wanda Cinema.” “A good comedy does not stop at being funny, but brings life and emotion together. The true background of the film is quietly blended into it, so that the audience can empathize with it, and “Lone on the Moon” has achieved this.”

It is worth mentioning that the sci-fi elements in “Lonely Walking on the Moon” also surprised many audiences, shouting “accident”, and Happy Twist’s attempt to sci-fi was deeply affirmed. The lunar base built with 100% real scenes not only withstood the test under the audio-visual conditions of the IMAX theater of Wanda Cinema, but also became a visual spectacle that stunned the audience: “The performance of sci-fi elements is very surprising, rigorous and realistic, and the special effects texture is not inferior to foreign blockbusters. , full of sincerity.” “Excellent production, incomparably real, every frame is suitable for IMAX! Especially on the big screen, you can fully feel this shock!”

Zhang Jing, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry