Long Film Director Chang Yan, Director of “Gunshots from the Security Bureau”, Passes Away at 92

Long Film director Chang Yan, who directed the movie “Gunshots from the Security Bureau”, dies – Xinhuanet

Renowned Chinese film director Chang Yan, known for directing the popular movie “Gunshots from the Security Bureau,” has passed away at the age of 92. Chang Yan, a national first-level director and a prominent figure in Changying Group, died at his home in Changchun on the 28th of January.

Chang Yan was a pioneer in Chinese cinematography and belonged to the first generation of college students to major in film and photography in the People’s Republic of China. He made his mark in the film industry with the release of “Gunshots from the Security Bureau” in 1979, which set a record with over 600 million moviegoers and more than 1,000 copies of the film sold.

Born on January 4, 1932, in Chaocheng, Shandong, Chang Yan had a passion for literature and art since childhood. He joined the Northeastern Literary and Art Troupe and later became an actor in the Northeast Film Studio, the predecessor of Changying. He starred in notable films such as “The Light” and “Defending the Fruits of Victory.” In 1952, he pursued further education in photography at the Film School of the Central Cultural Film Bureau, becoming one of the first-generation college students specializing in the field. He was selected by the country to study film photography in Germany in 1956 and returned to China in 1959.

Following his return, Chang Yan served as deputy photographer, photographer, director, and deputy director of the Art Film Studio of Changying. In 1976, he made his directorial debut and gained recognition for his work in “Gunshots from the Security Bureau” in 1979. The film, centered around hidden front themes, earned him the 1979 Outstanding Film Award from the Ministry of Culture. Chang Yan went on to direct more than ten films and television works, including “Love, Heaven and Hate,” “Inside the Heart,” “Behind the Defendant” (which won the first prize for outstanding feature film in 1983 by the Ministry of Culture), “Roadside Guitar Team,” and “Two-Edged Sword.” He also published books such as “Autobiography of a Film Director” and “Collection of Chang Yan’s Film Essays.”

Chang Yan’s contribution to the Chinese film industry has been recognized, and he has received accolades such as the Changying Xiaobaihua Award for Outstanding Film and the Best Director Award. His influence and legacy in Chinese cinema will be greatly missed.

[Editor in charge: Wu Jingze]

Share this: Facebook

X

