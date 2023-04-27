Long holiday in the beginning of May

Next Monday will take place the annual commemoration for the International Workers Day like every 1 mayoin it 2023 will allow Argentines to enjoy a new long holiday in the national territory and on this occasion the work rest will last for three days.

He calendar of the year is made up of 14 immovable dates, two portable y three tourists according to decree number 764 established by the national government in November 2022. Due to this, before each small recess, the possibility of making a short getaway through the routes of our country opens up.

Autumn is already set in and summer vacation seems like a distant memory, so the May 1 holiday It is used to plan trips and/or family programs to spend a few days away from the daily routine.

Long weekend 2023

The complete schedule of the remaining days that will not be worked during the 2023 in the Argentine Republic it was prepared by the Ministry of the Interior together with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Nation.

In this sense, with regard to the long holidays that there is still ahead in the 2023 The Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Nation, Matías Lammens specified that “the Previaje 2023 can begin to be used between May 24 and June 30, even so, a deadline was established to sign up for the program”

What are the next immovable holidays of 2023 in Argentina?

Thursday May 25: May Revolution Day

Saturday June 17: Death of Martín Miguel de Güemes

Tuesday June 20: Flag Day

Sunday July 9: Independence Day

Friday December 8: Immaculate Conception

Monday December 25: Christmas

What days become non-working days for tourist purposes?

Los holidays for tourist purposes for him 2023 are the friday may 26 that will form a long weekend with Thursday, May 25, later on Monday June 19 will adhere to Tuesday the 20th immovable due to the passage to immortality of the creator of our homeland insignia, Manuel Belgrano. Lastly, the October 13 will also give rise to an XXL weekend as a result of the transfer of the Thursday October 12 (Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity) to Monday 16 of that month.

Carryover holidays from 2023

As a result, the movable holidays will be three in 2023the first on August 16 to commemorate the death of General José de San Martín, the second on October 16 and third on November 20 for National Sovereignty Day.

