Yes, the nature of colors influences us more than we imagine. Just notice how we choose tones according to the occasion: mourning or birth; black and white that oscillate and adapt perfectly to what we want to convey to the world at that moment.

If it depends on the colors, this year is already one of pure vibration, energy and dynamism, at least for Pantone. More than a tone scale, Pantone is a company based in New Jersey, widely known for its PMS color system – Pantone Matching System – which consists of a precise identification code of tones through numbering. Viva Magenta 18-1750 – a tone rooted in nature, descending from the family of red tones, expressing a new vigor, was chosen for the year. Viva Magenta is bold and fearless, a pulsating color whose exuberance drives celebration, joy and optimism, thus writing a new narrative.

Magma Terracotta EXT 60x120cm | Photo: Taito Estudio | Producer: Debbie Apsan

According to the executive director of the Pantone Colors Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, the idea of ​​color is the strong association with everything that is real and natural, in this era full of technology. Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family and was created with inspiration from cochineal red – one of the most precious dyes in the world, belonging to the list of natural dyes and constituting one of the strongest and brightest known. . Focused on what is primordial, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta suggests reconnection with the original matter, invoking the forces of nature, with a focus on building and strengthening our interior.

It is an invitation to the deeper journey that is the endless connection between who we are, where we come from and where we are going; a celebratory bridge between where we started from and where we will go, with the universe as a backdrop on this incredible and necessary journey.

life and belonging

Magma Terracotta EXT 7x26cm | Photo: Taito Estudio | Producer: Debbie Apsan

Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta speaks intimately with the color chosen by Decortiles for the 2023 releases: Astral Dust. Not by chance, the tone proposes an approximation with the beauty of spatial landscapes and the universe, and scenarios that are beyond our imagination. The tease comes at a time when commercial space travel is evolving, as well as planetary tourism, evoking sheer excitement and systemic vibrancy through all that’s to come.

Astral Dust is a captivating medium deep mineral red, referring to the dusty and desolate landscape of Mars and distant galaxies. The idea, as well as the intention of the color chosen by Pantone for this year, is to celebrate the desire to explore and create. Astral Dust exemplifies a shift to tainted and hybrid colors that intrigue and turn to the future.

inspiring seduction

With one foot in innovation and the other in celebration of personal essence, Poeira Astral is a perfect update of reds – emblematic reds – and browns.

We are talking about a shade with a touch of versatility to print beautiful scenarios in the way that suits you best: the house is energized with Astral Dust on surfaces, walls, details and objects. As a central or supporting point, color is ready to make environments representative and charismatic from architecture and decoration, intoning creative, modern, instigating and memorable layouts.

Astral Dust is perfectly applicable in large-scale furniture along with smart home products, TVs and home theaters. The color unfolds, as the project suggests, with stained wood effects, anodized and leather applications. The inventive being rejoices with Astral Dust, such a possibility of creation!

The only requirement is to let yourself be seduced by this one that promises to be one of the most symbolic shades of recent times.