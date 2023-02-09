ROME – Do you want to understand if the rental is worthwhile or not? Well, Horizon Automotive has internally developed two new innovative comparison tools for the long-term rental (NLT) world, Horizon Index 2 and Super Index, based on proprietary algorithms developed by its own R&D department.

These new tools available to users make it possible to compare the Nlt offer online with that of the property purchase, offering an immediate and real resource for choosing the best alternative mobility option to purchase. Last year the company had launched Horizon Index 1, the first tool that allowed to compare the Horizon fee with the fees published online, based on a data scraping system. Horizon Index 2 represents a further step: it is based on an algorithm with multiple values ​​certified by ACI sources, official price lists and data provided by Horizon dealers, members and partners. The index analyzes the costs relating to the purchase and maintenance of each model present on the Horizon site, comparing them with the respective NLT fee.

A complete tool that examines a series of ownership charges such as dealer discount calculation, cost of financing, ordinary and extraordinary maintenance interventions, tire costs, ad hoc insurance calculation, roadside assistance and vehicle resale value. Finally, the Horizon Super Index collects the results obtained from the previous indices and compares them, to obtain maximum convenience. It offers an analysis of the best NLT formula proposed by Horizon, the best rental formula on the web and the best purchase. “Through Horizon Index 2 and Super Index it is now finally possible to evaluate clearly and completely the advantages in terms of convenience of our long-term rental formula – said Luca Cantoni, CEO of the Horizon Automotive group – to understand on which models this the latter may be more advantageous than buying. They are two accurate and innovative tools, the result of important investments and concrete knowledge of the automotive world, which is based on Horizon’s consolidated and inclusive relationship with dealers, a pillar of our business model”. (Maurilio Rigo)