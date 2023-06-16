Home » Long weekend getaway to El Llano in the north of Neuquén: snow, trekking and goats
Long weekend getaway to El Llano in the north of Neuquén: snow, trekking and goats

Long weekend getaway to El Llano in the north of Neuquén: snow, trekking and goats

Near Andacollo, in the north of the province of Neuquén, there is a place that, since last year, went from being a picada to a Snow Park. In the middle of a landscape full of pine trees, for some time now visitors have been throwing themselves down the slope, laughing and sharing some mates, in a quiet place. This season, the Municipality of Andacollo, and the Ministry of Tourism, announced that on Saturday they will carry out a gastronomic activity to accompany the winter activities of “El Llano”.

The recreational park is located on Provincial Route 43, at kilometer 44 of the town. It has a sliding track and you can go hiking with snowshoes and hiking.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and one of the ambassadors of Neuquén gastronomy and a benchmark for cuisine from the north of the Province, chef Nahuel Sepúlveda, will participate. According to what has been confirmed, there will be show cooking, fast food on the go, crafts and local producers.

Regarding the event, Sepúlveda stressed that “The idea is to launch an event that is the beginning of the winter season, and that it is maintained during the time to carry it out every year.” He added that there will be “artists, different food proposals, and in my case I will be participating in the fire space part. I am going to be making chivito sandwiches, casseroles and some preparations for fried cakes, to have food during the day”.

He also told that “El Llano is a recreational park that is located between Andacollo and Chos Malal, we are going to start at 10 in the morning and it ends at approximately six in the afternoon, depending on the cold as well”.

It is at kilometer 45 of the town and qualified as a provider of tourist services in the province of Neuquén.


