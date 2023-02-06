CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – When the ideas are clear, everything comes automatically. And Fabrizio Longo, Director of Audi Italia, has very clear ideas.

You have sent out a very powerful message.

«Our technological laboratory, a synthesis of the elements that some instead position as antagonists».

What does it mean? Who is he with?

«With those who say that technology does not excite. He’s wrong, he’s making a huge mistake. Technology can excite, and aesthetics can be part of the technology. Two components traveling in parallel, and Activesphere is our technological manifesto».

Can you describe it?

«It is the state of the art of what the automotive sector can present today in terms of advanced digitization and augmented reality: from a stylistic point of view we wanted to work on the emotional front, we created something that struck, like the car change clothes. At the touch of a button it becomes something else, from coupe to Sportback to almost a pick-up. And we had never before seen the wheel rims of a car expand or compress depending on use».



Listen to the Activesphere concept, posted by Cortina

The triumph of design.

«Yes, the car has become the favorite field and playground of stylists, thanks to electric mobility and autonomous driving: now there are spaces to unleash creativity».

Yet there are those who turn up their noses at autonomous driving…

«The point is that autonomous driving, as we at Audi understand it, has a dual function and I explain: if I want to have fun, I keep my hands on the wheel in the old-fashioned way. But if I’m on the highway, or in a traffic jam, I can let go of all control to the car and work, write an email, listen to music, read the newspaper. This is what we have in mind, we certainly don’t want to take away the pleasure of driving, but to decide it. You can choose.”

All of this will have costs.

“A highly debated topic, and a topic on which everyone should play their part, if we want to make electric mobility ever more widespread”.



Henrik Wenders, head of the Audi brand and Fabrizio Longo, director of Audi Italia

That’s why he says you shouldn’t just mind your own business.

«We don’t just build cars, but we create mobility ecosystems: the joint venture between the Volkswagen Group and EnelX, Ewiva is a clear example of our approach».

This is predicting the future. But will the new generations continue to buy cars?

«Only on condition that three conditions are observed: sustainability, connection and flexibility. Without replacing the concept of possession with that of fruition time, it will be difficult to intercept them».