Home Entertainment Longtime ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander has died
Entertainment

Longtime ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander has died

by admin
Longtime ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander has died

ABBA 1974 at the prelims for the Eurovision song competition in Sweden Foto: picture alliance

From BZ/dpa

Longtime guitarist for Swedish pop band Abba, Lasse Wellander, has reportedly died.

The musician died on Good Friday at the age of 70, as reported by the Swedish newspaper “Göteborgs-Posten” on Sunday evening, citing information from the family.

The relatives had previously announced on Wellander’s Facebook page that the musician had died as a result of cancer and had fallen asleep surrounded by his loved ones.

He was an outstanding musician, but above all “a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather and so much more that cannot be put into words”.

This is where you will find content from Facebook

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

The members of the pop band ABBA also expressed their sadness: “We remember the kind words, sense of humor, smiling face and musical brilliance of the man who played such an important role in the history of Abba,” said the Swedish musicians of the British news agency PA. “He will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”

According to the “Göteborgs-Posten”, Wellander was born in 1952 and began his career as a professional musician as a teenager. From the 1970s he accompanied Abba on several albums and tours for many years. He also worked on the soundtracks for the Mamma Mia films. He also played with other Swedish artists such as Pugh Rogefeldt and Ted Gärdestad.

Subjects:

ABBA International Stars Culture and People Death

See also  [Strugglers are youthful, front-line story]Miao Yanyan: live a wonderful life with the sun jqknews

You may also like

Despite cancer concerns: Daniel and Patrice Aminati are...

“Who wants to be a millionaire?” Quiz interrupted,...

Fossil Group presents its brands at the 3rd...

The MAM-RJ gardens: learn more about the Burle...

Practical 100 m² apartment has contemporary decor with...

Dialogue with 4 Emerging Artists of HypeArt New...

tips and inspirations for setting up a

Decoration to create integrated environments | OMAN

SKnote teamed up with RedSound to launch guitar/bass...

How to make skillet pizza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy