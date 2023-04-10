ABBA 1974 at the prelims for the Eurovision song competition in Sweden Foto: picture alliance

From BZ/dpa

Longtime guitarist for Swedish pop band Abba, Lasse Wellander, has reportedly died.

The musician died on Good Friday at the age of 70, as reported by the Swedish newspaper “Göteborgs-Posten” on Sunday evening, citing information from the family.

The relatives had previously announced on Wellander’s Facebook page that the musician had died as a result of cancer and had fallen asleep surrounded by his loved ones.

He was an outstanding musician, but above all “a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather and so much more that cannot be put into words”.

The members of the pop band ABBA also expressed their sadness: “We remember the kind words, sense of humor, smiling face and musical brilliance of the man who played such an important role in the history of Abba,” said the Swedish musicians of the British news agency PA. “He will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”

According to the “Göteborgs-Posten”, Wellander was born in 1952 and began his career as a professional musician as a teenager. From the 1970s he accompanied Abba on several albums and tours for many years. He also worked on the soundtracks for the Mamma Mia films. He also played with other Swedish artists such as Pugh Rogefeldt and Ted Gärdestad.