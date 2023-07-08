Look at all the news that the new Citroën C4 Cactus brings

The New Citroën C4 Cactus SUV completes the update of the range, now more connected and comfortable. Unique in its category with an offer that combines accessibility and performance, the complete range of the New C4 Cactus reaches the official Citroën dealer network with a wide range of innovations.

Its timeless design has been made even more modern thanks to the Orange Pearl trims around the fog lights. and on the side Airbumps, which are complemented by exclusive customization and new graphics on the C-pillar and on the trunk lid.

Inside, the list of novelties extends. As soon as the driver gets into the model, he sees the 10” Citroën Connect touch screen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. The multimedia system brings together all of the key comfort, entertainment and safety features of the New C4 Cactus on a large, intuitive screen – features that have already made it a hit with consumers.

Interior of the new C4 Cactus.

The New C4 Cactus receives three new USB ports: one below the center screen, one in front of the new storage bin between the front seats, and one in front of the rear seats. This latest connector is even close to a unique cable organizer, ideal for tidying up cables while rear passenger cell phones are plugged in.

In addition to being larger, the new storage compartment between the front seats receives a adjustable armrest, that runs on its support to give more comfort to the occupants, regardless of their height or position in the seats.

10-inch central screen that provides complete multimedia information.

In addition to the new USB ports, the New C4 Cactus now receives an innovative wireless cell phone charger, in front of the gearbox lever and also next to the new cup holder.

The New C4 Cactus now comes as standard with digital climate control with automatic temperature control.

For the versions with an automatic gearbox, the door opening system is included as standard and push-button engine start with a keyless system, which eliminates the need to take the key out of your pocket.

power and performance

The new C4 Cactus line continues the impressive performance of the SHINE version: Powered by a 165PS 1.6-litre THP turbo engine, the model can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 8 seconds, with a top speed of 212km/h.

This performance is complemented by unique equipment such as collision alert, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure alert, four-wheel disc brakes, six airbags and exclusive Grip Control.

Through a simple rotary command, the driver can select special programs for different types of road surfaces, allowing the New C4 Cactus THP to provide the best performance even on wet streets and muddy or gravel roads.

The New SUV Citroën C4 Cactus is offered in these versions, with these values ​​suggested by the manufacturer (they do not include expenses of any kind);

• NUEVO C4 CACTUS VTi FEEL MY23, $7.937.800

• NUEVO C4 CACTUS VTi AT FEEL MY23, $7.937.800

• NUEVO C4 CACTUS VTi AT FEEL + MY23, $8.101.000

• NUEVO C4 CACTUS VTi AT FEEL + MY23 BITONO, $8.101.000

• NUEVO C4 CACTUS THP AT SHINE MY23, $ 11.080.600

• NUEVO C4 CACTUS THP AT SHINE MY23 BITONO, $ 11.151.500





