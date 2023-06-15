Home » Look at the forecast and find out what the weather will be like in Neuquén and Río Negro
Look at the forecast and find out what the weather will be like in Neuquén and Río Negro

by admin
Look at the forecast and find out what the weather will be like in Neuquén and Río Negro

The Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC) detailed the weather conditions for the long weekend in Río Negro and Neuquén. In short, until Tuesday June 20 will be partly cloudy in the region and more temperate.

“Slight rise in temperature for the next 48 hours. As of Friday colder air enters and humid from the southeast with periods of moderate wind, “warned the AIC.

«Cold and unsettled weekendwith some light rains that intensify towards the coast,” the agency expanded on its website.

Next week will start with two holidays. There will only be three business days for most workers. It will be so for the holidays on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 June.

June holiday 2023: this is how the weather will be over the long weekend

LAGOS

Cloudy Thursday. Unstable, some showers of rain or snow especially towards night. Minimum 1°C and maximum 7°C. Cloudy and unstable Friday but improving. 2°C the minimum and 4°C the maximum. Partly cloudy Saturday. 0°C the minimum and 6°C the maximum. Partly cloudy Sunday; Monday mostly clear and Tuesday mostly cloudy.

SOUTH LINE

Thursday partly cloudy to cloudy. mists Deteriorating between afternoon and night with some rain and snowfall. 3°C the minimum and 12°C the maximum. Friday with rain and snow. 0°C the minimum and 6°C the maximum. Cloudy Saturday. -1°C the minimum and 8°C the maximum. Partly cloudy to clear Sunday through Tuesday.

NORTH OF NEUQUEN

Thursday partly cloudy to cloudy. 3°C the minimum and 14°C the maximum. Cloudy Friday with unstable periods. 3°C the minimum and 8°C the maximum. Saturday partly cloudy to cloudy. 2°C the minimum and 12°C the maximum. Sunday with rain and snow. Unstable on Monday. Mostly covered on Tuesday.

DOWNTOWN NEUQUEN

Cloudy Thursday. Unstable periods in the mountains. Minimum of 2°C and 14°C. Cloudy Friday with unstable periods. 2°C the minimum and 7°C the maximum. Cloudy Saturday with a minimum of 0°C and a maximum of 8°C. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from partly cloudy to mostly clear.

VALLES

Thursday cloudy to partly cloudy. Minimum of 2°C and maximum of 16°C. Cloudy Friday with unstable periods. From 3°C to 10°C the thermal amplitude. Cloudy to partly cloudy Saturday. Minimum of 2°C and maximum of 12°C. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, mostly clear on Monday, and a few clouds on Tuesday.

THE AREA IS

Cloudy Thursday. Unstable periods. 6°C the minimum and 16°C the maximum. Friday with rain Minimum of 6°C and maximum of 12°C. Cloudy to partly cloudy Saturday. 4°C the minimum and 14°C the maximum. Covered on Sunday. Unsettled on Monday and clear on Tuesday.


