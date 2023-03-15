The town announced the result of the draw for lots with youth services, with the names of the winners of the 300 people who resulted in the distribution of allotments with services on the northern highway or in the vicinity of the new Route 22 and the 1,700 winners in the expanded area of ​​the ejido, which is still in the cadastral design stage.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Information It can be consulted on the website of the capital’s municipality, where the names and identities of the pre-awarded bidders and the registration number were reported. in the single registry of applicants for single housing in the province (RuPRoVi), for the purpose of challenging, if applicable. To obtain the information, you can access it with the following link.

Of the total, 250 people won a place in District VI, which has 1,250 under development with services in the area where the Casimiro Gómez intake used to be. Another 50 pre-awardees won space in District III, whichIt has 226 demarcated lots and is located in the vicinity of the northern highway, after District VII, which has already been baptized by the residents as Altos de Neuquén, although the ordinance with the imposition of the name has not yet been dealt with in the Deliberative Council .

There are more beneficiaries of lots with services for the new extension of Neuquén

Another 1,700 beneficiaries were pre-allocated in the expansion area of ​​the new commons of Neuquén, some 8,000 hectares that are still in the cadastre as a complete lot and where it is not only planned to install a vast number of lots with services in a new urbanization after Colonia Nueva Esperanza, but also the new Industrial Park that is in the bidding process, the Wind Farm projected together with CALF is diagrammed, the new one motocross track, the municipal quarry and other future development destinations announced, such as sanitation of the sewerage of the abandoned pools in front of the Neuquén Environmental Complex, which is also expected to be transferred to the ejido expansion area.

In total there was a forecast of 2,000 lots planned to be delivered with services in the different projects of lots with service that the community diagrammedthrough the Municipal Institute of Urbanism and Habitat (IMUH). More than 4,300 showed up under lottery conditions, after a first selection by age and address in Neuquén, among otherthe requirements.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





