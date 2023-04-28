Look at what the Polish town of 6,000 inhabitants and a single street is like

There are streets like Yonge Street in Toronto (Canada), Avenida 9 de Julio in Buenos Aires or Roskildevej in Copenhagen (Denmark) that are over 30 kilometers long. the main street of Suloszowaa small town of about 6,000 inhabitants located in southern Poland, does not reach that length, but it extends for nine kilometers, not bad considering that it is almost the entire extension of the urbanization.

However, the most curious thing is that it is the only street in the town and, as has been the case since ancient times, it is the trace of a route that connects with other cities.

The approximately 1,600 buildings in Suloszowa, including houses, schools, hospital, church and others, are extend to both sides of that single street creating a most curious urban layout. The town is barely 150 meters wide.

The parcels

To make its composition even more particular, the cultivated fields start perpendicularly from the only street, and from the air they draw a landscape that is not repeated anywhere else in the world.

It has plots that extend up to two kilometers long. The unique constructions of the town have the patio in front, then the building of the house, and behind, the plot to develop agriculture.

This is a plot arrangement that dates back to what I understand is the 8th century in present-day Germany and Poland. They are known as Waldhufendorf and it happens in rural areas, along rivers or currently roads”, says Alejandro Csome, a disseminator of architecture and urbanism issues.

In the province of La Pampa (Argentina), there is a Mennonite colony that has a similar organization. They are called furlongs. “It’s a heritage from medieval times, when plots took on those shapes due to the introduction of the heavy plough,” Csome says.

“The furlong is also a unit of measurement, about 201.16 meters or 220 yards. This unit was the distance that an ox could plow without resting; and an acre is the measure that a man could work per day”, points out the professional.

