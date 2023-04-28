Home » Look at what the Polish town of 6,000 inhabitants and a single street is like
Entertainment

Look at what the Polish town of 6,000 inhabitants and a single street is like

by admin
Look at what the Polish town of 6,000 inhabitants and a single street is like

There are streets like Yonge Street in Toronto (Canada), Avenida 9 de Julio in Buenos Aires or Roskildevej in Copenhagen (Denmark) that are over 30 kilometers long. the main street of Suloszowaa small town of about 6,000 inhabitants located in southern Poland, does not reach that length, but it extends for nine kilometers, not bad considering that it is almost the entire extension of the urbanization.

However, the most curious thing is that it is the only street in the town and, as has been the case since ancient times, it is the trace of a route that connects with other cities.

The approximately 1,600 buildings in Suloszowa, including houses, schools, hospital, church and others, are extend to both sides of that single street creating a most curious urban layout. The town is barely 150 meters wide.

The parcels

To make its composition even more particular, the cultivated fields start perpendicularly from the only street, and from the air they draw a landscape that is not repeated anywhere else in the world.

It has plots that extend up to two kilometers long. The unique constructions of the town have the patio in front, then the building of the house, and behind, the plot to develop agriculture.

This is a plot arrangement that dates back to what I understand is the 8th century in present-day Germany and Poland. They are known as Waldhufendorf and it happens in rural areas, along rivers or currently roads”,

says Alejandro Csome, a disseminator of architecture and urbanism issues.

In the province of La Pampa (Argentina), there is a Mennonite colony that has a similar organization. They are called furlongs. “It’s a heritage from medieval times, when plots took on those shapes due to the introduction of the heavy plough,” Csome says.

See also  With less than a week left for the awards ceremony, is anyone still watching the Oscars? -News Center-Northern Network

Image of how plots were laid out in the German-Poland border area in the 19th century (courtesy of architect Alejandro Csome).

“The furlong is also a unit of measurement, about 201.16 meters or 220 yards. This unit was the distance that an ox could plow without resting; and an acre is the measure that a man could work per day”, points out the professional.

You may also like

BBC president resigns over conflict of interest

“Xiang” invites Huahai Guiqing to visit Dameizhang County-...

Graciela, the mother of Fernando Báez Sosa, made...

AIR serves as the “Most Beautiful Yining” Cultural...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

“The government’s priority is to resolve the economic...

Lan-bridge Communications Confirmed to Exhibit at 2023 ChinaJoy...

Elections 2023: the Executive made official with a...

Inheriting ingenuity and craftsmanship to make the sound...

Delays and cancellations on the Sarmiento Train due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy