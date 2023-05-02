Look directly at the 2023 Met Gala event: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jennie, Doja Cat

The 2023 Met Gala charity gala officially kicked off earlier. This year, in response to the spring exhibition “Karl Larerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, “Memorial Karl” was used as the dress theme, focusing on legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld’s Later influences pay tribute to it.

The site not only reviewed 150 sets of Lafayette’s works and raised funds for The Met’s Costume Institute, but also was an annual eye-catching fashion feast. The red carpet was star-studded, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, BLACKPINK Jennie, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Iconic actors, singers, models, and designers such as Song Hye Kyo were present. Karl Larerfeld and Chanel’s classic elements, including signature black and white color schemes, tweed, pearls, and camellias, inspired fashion inspiration.

Among them, there are many styles out of the circle, such as Rihanna’s pure white silk robes made by Valentino, which are matched with three-dimensional camellias, Dua Lipa, who is the co-chairman, wears Chanel’s 1992 autumn and winter haute couture to show elegance, and Nicole Kidman wears 2004 Chanel The dresses in the well-known advertisements appeared fairy-like, Cardi B restored Karl Larerfeld’s representative silver hair, etc., and Jared Leto and Doja Cat even directly became the beloved cat “Chouupette Cupid”.