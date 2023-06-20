“Look for a doctor”: Milei responded to Vidal and an ally of Carrió came out at the crossroads

The pre-candidate for president of Libertad Avanza, Javier Mileypointed to the former governor of Buenos Aires Mary Eugenia Vidal after a criticism of her towards the libertarian for the lack of “solid teams”. “There are names that are repeated despite their disasters,” said Milei, but the one who came out at the intersection was Juan Manuel Lopezdeputy of the Civic Coalition, and sent him to the doctor: “look for a doctor“.

The exchange between the political leaders began after Vidal, in an interview with the media What do we count, He left a message to the leader of La Libertad Avanza: “I would tell Milei to get ready, because the speech is much easier than the government, which is complex and requires solid teams.”

Carrió promised to self-exile if Milei is president: he accused her of feeling “more comfortable with the K”

The economist saw the post and commented on it: “What is having strong teams?? Economists who say that inflation is multi-causal and/or a psychological problem? Teams that blamed businessmen for inflation and you have ordered them to go after them for raising prices? Economists who are unaware of basic topics of economic theory such as the theory of value?

“Teams are the ones that make you recite the same recipe that has been failing for 100 years and believe that it can be fixed with good manners and dialogue?” he added.

Milei: “Everything indicates that there are names that are repeated despite their disasters”

After that comment on Instagram, he replied to the message on his Twitter account: “Vidal there I left you a message on the IG of the Larretista operators in which I ask you about what it is to have a solid team thinking about the one you had and the things you said. It’s good to know because everything indicates that there are names that are repeated despite their disasters.”

Through that same social network came the response from the president of the Civic Coalition block in Deputies, Juan Manuel Lopezexecutive seek a Elisa Carrion “You’re past, look for a doctor,” said the national legislator.

