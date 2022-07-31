“Look Where You Go”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time August 1st news, according to foreign media reports, Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson , Harris Dickinson and other luxury lineup murder suspense thriller “See Where You Go” released a new poster, which will be released in North America on September 16.

Directed by Tom George (“The Story of Yingcun Brain”), published by Searchlight. Set in 1950s London, a desperate Hollywood producer turns a popular West End drama into a movie when a crew member is murdered. So a world-weary detective (Rockwell) and an overzealous rookie cop (Ronan) roam London’s glamorous theatrical and sleazy underworld, mired in puzzling detective stories.

