Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, November 1st Newsletter: See the Chinese animation boom in Japan from the Uchiyama Bookstore

Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Guanglu Zhou Nanyue Chenxing

“Japanese readers are very concerned about Chinese social culture. Especially in recent years, more and more readers have purchased Chinese comics and novels.” In the Uchiyama Bookstore in Tokyo, Japan, the owner of the store, Uchiyama Shen told Xinhua News Agency that among the comics that Japanese readers like today, Chinese works appear more and more frequently.

Uchiyama Bookstore, located in Jimbocho, Tokyo, was originally opened in Shanghai, China in 1917 and has a history of more than 100 years. Uchiyamasuka is the fourth generation of the bookstore. According to him, about 80% of the customers who come to the store to buy books are Japanese, and about 20% are Chinese.

In recent years, the Chinese animation that left a deep impression on Uchiyama is “Luo Xiaoheiji”. In 2020, the movie “Luo Xiaoheiji” hits Japanese theaters, garnering 375,000 viewings and a box office of 580 million yen, ranking ninth in the annual Japanese animation film box office.

Uchiyama recalled that at first a Japanese female reader in her 20s wanted to order the comic book “Luo Xiaoheiji”, and the bookstore decided to buy it. So far, many Japanese book fans have come to buy it. Everyone thinks that “Luo Xiaohei” is very cute, and the animation also contains many elements of Chinese culture.

Uchiyama is 50 years old this year and has been running the bookstore for 24 years since 1998. He said that the store used to sell Chinese comic books, but the content was mostly Japanese works translated into Chinese, and readers generally used them to learn Chinese. But in recent years, the number of comic books original by Chinese authors has been increasing.

According to reports, in 2016, comics accounted for 5.6% of the total sales of Neishan Bookstore, and by 2021, the proportion has increased to 18%. In 2021, the sales volume of Chinese comics in bookstores will also be 2.7 times that of 2016.

The younger generation in Japan, especially women, is very fond of Chinese comics, especially ancient comics. The reporter saw in the best-selling area of ​​the bookstore that in addition to “Luo Xiaoheiji”, there are many other Chinese comic works such as “Inhuman” on the bookshelf, and customers browse and buy from time to time.

Uchiyama Shen picked up a book “Beginners Learn Ancient Style and Beautiful Girl Comic Techniques” and said that many people came to buy this book, because people who like comics often draw by themselves. “There are guests who study Chinese and Chinese history specifically to read Chinese comics.”

Japan is a big country of animation. In recent years, works with distinctive Chinese cultural characteristics have begun to emerge in the Japanese market. The animations “Lingjian Mountain” and “Under One Person”, which were adapted from Chinese original comics and jointly launched by China and Japan, were broadcast on Tokyo Metropolitan Television in 2016; “Junior JUMP+” serialization.

Watching animation is a common hobby of young people in many countries, and they naturally come into contact with other countries’ cultures through exchanges. Uchiyama said: “Some Japanese readers are interested in the works themselves when they buy books such as Chinese comics. Using this as a window, they hope to learn more about Chinese culture.”