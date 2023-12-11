Looking Back at Ten Years: Guo Ke’s Journey Filming “Twenty-Two” and Honoring the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre

Guo Ke, a Chinese director, reflects on the past decade with his most meaningful project, the documentary “Twenty-Two”. As the tenth National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre approaches, Guo Ke’s work stands as a poignant tribute to those affected by the atrocities of war.

The documentary “Twenty-Two” focuses on the lives of elderly survivors of the Japanese military’s “comfort women” system during World War II. Guo Ke’s journey in filming this documentary began in 2012 with a short film called “Thirty-Two”. Inspired by the stories of these survivors, he embarked on the ambitious project of “Twenty-Two”.

However, the road to completing the film was not without challenges. Funding for the project was initially withdrawn, leading Guo Ke to face the dilemma of no publicity and distribution fees. Despite the obstacles, the creative team persisted and found ways to raise the necessary funds, eventually leading to the successful release of the documentary.

“Twenty-Two” went on to achieve widespread recognition, becoming China’s first documentary with a box office of over 100 million yuan. This success allowed Guo Ke to donate a substantial portion of the film’s proceeds to the Shanghai Normal University Education Development Foundation, supporting the “Comfort Women Research and Assistance” project.

The impact of “Twenty-Two” resonated beyond China, with screenings in countries such as the United States, Australia, Germany, South Korea, and, notably, Japan. Guo Ke’s dedication to preserving the stories of these survivors has left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Even after the completion of the documentary, Guo Ke continued to show his commitment to the elderly survivors by visiting them annually and providing support for those in need. He recognized the importance of commemorating their experiences and ensuring that their stories were not forgotten.

As the last of the survivors from “Twenty-Two” passed away, Guo Ke emphasized the enduring significance of his work. “For me, filming ‘Twenty-Two’ was the most important thing of this decade,” he remarked.

With the passage of time, the memories of these survivors may fade, but the impact of their stories on history and the pursuit of peace remain indelible. Guo Ke’s efforts stand as a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring legacy of those who have experienced the ravages of war.

