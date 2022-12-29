The traditional culture of “niche” out of the circle lasts for a long time[Looking back at the “famous scenes” of variety shows in 2022]

Standing at the end of 2022, looking back on the “famous scenes” of variety shows brought to you this year, what is the first scene that comes to mind? In “China in the Classics 2″, Chen Ji, the little-known president of Commoner City, uses his ambition, thinking and understanding of compiling books to describe the birth of “Yongle Dadian”; or in “Happy Restart” , 07 Kuaimen, who have known each other for 15 years, embraced each other in the drizzle, and sang the song from the past amidst the fireworks in the daytime; or in “Riding the Wind and Waves 3”, Wang Xinling sang “Love You” in his youthful memory, sweet Smile as always…

There is no such thing as an idol-growing online variety show, and there are no scenes of fans on the Internet enthusiastically “voting” to make data. Although 2022 is a year of “absence” of the draft, whether it is a talk show, singing and dancing competition Acting, workplace observation, traditional national style, emotional friendship… The variety show market is still dazzling. Although there are many “S+” variety shows, few of them are really popular in the circle; although there are popular online variety shows, very few of them can last until the end of the show. How to return to the “original heart” of variety shows and make a “good-looking” show in a down-to-earth manner may be an issue that needs to be considered in the current variety show market.

The gathering of fast men triggers “archaeology of the entertainment industry”

If there is no “Welcome to Mushroom House” in April, looking back at the variety show market in the first half of 2022, there are almost no works that can be sold and have a good reputation. Because of the unexpected popularity of this show, the “re-employment boy group” officially entered the variety show stage. Who would have thought that this program was originally a variety show derived from the preheating of “Longing for Life”, without even a decent commercial sponsorship, but after that, “Happy Restart” was born by accident, which has achieved so far. The highest score in domestic variety shows.

There is no well-planned game interaction, and no high-end and expensive scene layout. Relying on a group of “happy male voices” in 2007 who made their debut 15 years ago and have no current traffic splash, they have brought a “phenomenal” variety show in 2022 Effect. At the same time, the “re-employment men’s group” composed of six “fast men” Chen Chusheng, Zhang Yuan, Su Xing, Wang Lixin, Lu Hu, and Wang Zhengliang became popular. Starting with the “popularity” of these 6 artists, the trend of “archaeology in the entertainment circle” has also been set off on the Internet. Netizens began to re-research and interpret variety shows, film and television dramas, songs, and even the “old videos” of celebrities many years ago. Among them, actor Hai Qing’s “You are my god” was also excavated and became a popular Internet meme. .

When the “re-employment boy group” gained a lot of attention in the reality show variety show, the program “Riding the Wind and Waves 3” brought another “childhood memory” born in the 90s back to the public’s attention. In the program that started broadcasting in May, Wang Xinling sang “Love You” while sweetly “comparing my heart”, and instantly rushed to the top of the hot search list, and dominated the hot search list for a period of time, including the movies and TV shows he once starred in The drama “Smiling Pasta”, as well as the male advocate Dongliang in the drama, have become a little “popular”. At the same time, the topic #内娱传奇句# became a hot topic, and netizens missed the entertainment circle more than 10 years ago, expressing the current lackluster variety show market.

Stunning folk customs and traditional culture still need to dig deep

“Grass sprouts, spring is here; all things are revived and full of vitality…” Pulling back to February 4th, on the day of Lichun, the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which the whole world has been waiting for, was held as scheduled. The countdown to the four solar terms – “Lichun” made a stunning debut as the opening program, and once again focused people’s attention on this traditional folk culture. After the opening ceremony, the “Twenty-Four Solar Terms” became popular again, attracting the attention of many TV program creators. As a result, several programs with the theme of “Twenty-Four Solar Terms” came into being.

Among them, “Chinese Solar Terms—The Adventures of the Vernal Equinox” created by Henan Satellite TV was the first to be broadcast. This program was created by the “Chinese Festival” team with all efforts. The “small but beautiful” drama story truly expressed the connotation and meaning of solar terms. In contrast, Zhejiang Satellite TV’s “China‘s Good Time” series of evening shows is more grand, with 8 programs staged successively, including classical dance, sword dance, song singing and so on.

“China in the Classics 2″, which debuted this autumn, still responds to the audience’s expectations with high-quality content, continues to present and interpret the essence of thought and legendary stories contained in the classics in a contextualized and popular way, and discusses in narrative methods, expressions, Innovation and upgrades in terms of means and stage art presentation. From the “Yongle Dadian”, which “opens the book and the ancient and modern things can be seen at a glance”, to the book writing story of “Hanshu”, the first biographical and dynastic history in my country, it tells the origin, spread and history of classics in the five thousand years of history. shining story.

In short, looking back at the variety show market in 2022, what we see is that the “slow variety show” is hard to continue, the “N generation of variety shows” is collectively overturned, and the “S+ variety show” is silent… The tide comes and goes, it was once Known as the “ceiling” in variety shows, it has also been labeled as “boring” and “commercial”; and small-cost programs have begun to go out of the circle, touching people’s hearts with a simple and sincere attitude. This may be worth pondering by people in the variety show industry The phenomenon.

