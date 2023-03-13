korean drama



(Lei) Korean dramas are really well-produced. After the finale of “Dark Glory”, let’s look at the promotional photos of the second half. They are full of details!

The second half of “Dark Glory” is all online, Song Hye Kyo’s revenge is successful, and finally saw a cool drama that is not the plot of “Our Lady’s Forgiveness”. A small bullying group headed by Park Do Jin (played by Lim Ji Yeon), Jeon Jae Woo (played by Park Sung Hoon), Lee Mio Ra (played by Kim Hera), Son Joo Oh (played by Kim Gun Woo) and Choi Hye Sung (played by Cha Joo Young) fell into Wentong’s hands one by one. The trap set by Ping (Song Hye Kyo) has been punished as it should. Zhu Ruhuang (played by Li Daoxuan) is Wen Tongping’s sword of revenge, Jiang Xiannan (played by Lian Huilan) is her helper, and other people who met by chance have all contributed to Tongping’s revenge , she carried out the perfect revenge plan without staining a drop of blood.

After watching the finale, go back and look at the publicity posters released on the eve of the second half of “Dark Glory”, all of which hint at the ending of the protagonist group. Park Do Jin’s poster reads “Your soul that is happy for all the moments”, and the ending she ushered in is that her mother, husband, and daughter all left her, was bullied in prison, and broadcast the weather while holding back tears. Everything she had been so proud of was gone.

Li Moluo’s introduction is “mocking, destroying hands”, touching the hands of drugs, masturbation, everything leads her to destruction.

Quan Zaixi, who has “wretched eyes”, was blinded by the glaucoma eye drops mixed with poison, and finally sealed in cement, which echoed the disgusting eyes of his colleagues in the previous relationship.

Cui Huicheng “likes to laugh loudly at other people’s misfortunes”, but in the end she ended up being stabbed in the throat and lost her voice. In the poster, the same guy covered her mouth tightly so that she could no longer speak.

Son Joo-oh’s death also corresponds to his profile “Be the first to stand before the pain of others.” He was seriously injured by Park Joo-jin and wanted to ask Kim Kyung-ran (played by Ahn Soyo) for help, but he grabbed her foot, but was caught again by the other party. Hit hard and end up dead.

“Dark Glory” even filled the “holes” in the poster one by one, and the audience said: “Re-watching the poster again, goosebumps fell all over the ground”, “The poster has already hinted at the finale”, “It is indeed Kim Eun-sook screenwriter”, etc.

