Looking for an amazing life to pay tribute to “The Amazing You”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-16 06:35

Hangzhou Daily News Drama originates from life and is the refinement of life. A few days ago, the documentary drama “The Great You” produced by Hangzhou Drama Art Center and performed by its No. 280 Troupe has officially opened tickets. It will be staged at Hangzhou Performing Arts Red Star Theater from January 7th to 8th, 2023.

“The Great You” is the second creative experimental play created by No. 280 Theater Company after the ancient Greek classic symbiosis theater “The Trojan Woman”. This is a drama story completely based on real life, extracting the experience of most people or the life experience they have heard, and reprocessing it through art into a drama dream full of vitality and tension. Anyone can be the “protagonist” in this play. The story on the stage is about you, me and him.

In the stage of script creation, the crew cooperates with TV stations, media, brands and platforms to recruit “story sharing officers” from all walks of life who are willing to share real experiences, dig out the life records of ordinary people that happen all the time, and bring together the sufferings and difficulties in ordinary life , hope and energy, so that everyone can see their own shadow in the play and watch their own hearts.

“The Great You” specially invites young director Guo Hongbo to direct it, and openly recruits outstanding young actors across the country to join in the creation and rehearsal, gathering a group of bright-minded, passionate and interesting new forces. In the process of creating and rehearsing, the director uses workshops to develop various possibilities for the actors on the stage. They may be a speeding train, or an umbrella to shelter from the wind and rain… In an unexpected way, ordinary and great stories are presented to the audience one after another, leading everyone to regain the hope and beauty in life.