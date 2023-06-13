Looking for “Voice of the Country” Guangdong Country Singer Contest officially launched-Chinanews.com

Soprano singer Cui Zhengrong sang the classic song “On the Field of Hope” (photo by Yuan Han)

Chinanews.com, Guangzhou, June 13th (Cheng Jingwei, Yuan Han, Xie Xiaoli) The media conference of the Guangdong Country Singer Competition was held in Guangzhou on the evening of the 12th. It was announced on the spot that the Guangdong Country Singer Competition was officially launched with the theme of “Strive for a New Journey and Sing a New Era”. . Singers and music lovers from all over the country sang on the same stage, kicking off the competition.

That night, Guangzhou’s landmark Canton Tower was surprised to light up the screen, and the words “Guangdong Country Singer Contest” shone in the night sky, “CALL” for this national competition that empowers rural revitalization with this music.

According to the organizer of the competition, the competition will be held in three stages. From June to October, it will be the area audition competition, which will be held in the Pearl River Delta, Eastern Guangdong, Western Guangdong, and Northern Guangdong; the semi-finals and finals will be Held in November and December. The finals will eventually compete for the championship, second and third place, Guangdong country popular singer, Guangdong country characteristic singer, Guangdong country potential singer and other awards.

The band brings a mix of popular songs Photo by Xie Xiaoli

Since the opening of the online registration channel in April, the competition has attracted music lovers from all over the country to sign up. “The competition provides us with great opportunities.” Suiyuxuan Band from Guangzhou is one of the participating teams. They hope that through the competition, they will gradually realize their dream of releasing original music works.

On the night of the event, many singers were invited to help out, and the scene was star-studded and full of local accents. Soprano singer Cui Zhengrong and Chang An sang the classics “On the Field of Hope” and “Velvet Flower” respectively; the Hakka music group “Three Treasures of the Hakka” performed a new performance “Singing the Ancient Mountains”; the youth idol boy group AGEBOY brought the original song ” “Song of Lyrics”, pop music combined with traditional Lingnan culture…

Photo by Xie Xiaoli at the Guangdong Country Singer Contest Cooperation Signing Ceremony

As the chief planner of the competition, Cui Zhengrong said that holding hands with the masses and connecting hearts is the original aspiration and mission of literary and art workers, and it is also the source of motivation for music works to last forever. It is hoped that more good songs that reflect the aspirations of the masses, closely follow the revitalization of the countryside, and grasp the pulse of the times will emerge on the stage of this competition.

The competition is co-sponsored by the Office of Guangdong Provincial Spiritual Civilization Construction Committee, Guangdong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Southern Newspaper Media Group. It aims to find a group of folk singers with dreams and musical talents. Inject new vitality into practice and rural cultural construction. (over)