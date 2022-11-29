Reporter Song said

At the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival that ended a few days ago, more than 40 new domestic films were released at the promotion meeting, covering different genres such as comedy, suspense, and animation. , These films constitute a rich film reserve, making practitioners and audiences full of expectations for blockbuster films in 2023.

sci-fi lead

Many new films of Andy Lau will be screened

Among the new films that have been fixed, science fiction films are the most concerned. At present, the science fiction film “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” produced by Guo Fan has been scheduled for official announcement. The movie “The Wandering Earth 2” has been confirmed to be released in 2023. Released on the first day of the new year.

“The Wandering Earth 2” started writing scripts at the end of 2019. After the filming was completed, work has not stopped. It is still in the post-production stage. The special effects are worth looking forward to. The film is directed by Guo Fan, starring Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, and Zhu Yanmanzi. It tells the prequel story of “The Wandering Earth”. This time, “Liu Peiqiang” played by Wu Jing will be different from the previous one. . In “The Wandering Earth”, Liu Peiqiang sacrificed himself for the sake of his family and country, and crashed into Jupiter without hesitation. The story of the second part will start from Liu Peiqiang when he was a teenager, showing that after he has the ties of family, lover and children, he will face the change of mentality of protecting his family and home.

Special thanks to Andy Lau at the end of “The Wandering Earth”, this time Andy Lau also joined “The Wandering Earth 2”, he will play the scientist Tu Hengyu in the film. Andy Lau said that the filming of “The Wandering Earth 2” fulfilled his sci-fi dream, and made him feel like he just switched from TV to filming in the 1980s. Every day is full of unknowns and curiosity. This time Andy Lau will not only wear a space suit to go to the sky, but also wear a diving suit to enter the sea. Andy Lau lamented that “this role is not easy to play”: “I played Tu Hengyu as a scientist, because the role needed to wear a pair of 600-degree glasses, and I was ‘groping’ every day. The uniqueness of the role made me change in performance. A lot.”

In addition to “The Wandering Earth 2”, Andy Lau also has two new works “Stealth” and “Crisis Route” that will be released in 2023. “Stealth” is directed by Guan Zhiyao, starring Andy Lau, Lin Jiadong, Peng Yuyan, Liu Yase, Ren Dahua, Lin Xue, etc. It tells the story of undercover Xiu Hao who has been lurking beside the drug lord Qiu Zhen’an for many years, waiting for opportunities to collect criminal evidence. Xiuhao’s long-term debt to the family caused his wife to file for divorce, and Xiuhao also fell into the double predicament of being an undercover agent and breaking up his family. In the end, he sacrificed himself and wiped out the drug trafficking network with his teammates, and let his wife and children know his righteous efforts for many years.

“Crisis Route” is directed by Peng Shun, starring Andy Lau, Zhang Zifeng, and Qu Chuxiao. It tells the story of the world‘s largest three-story luxury airliner A380 being hijacked on its first voyage. An international security expert and his daughter team up to fight against the robbers The story and film may be scheduled for the first half of next year.

New Year’s Eve watching comedy

Jackie Chan and Wu Jing’s first partner

Hilarious comedies and family carnival animations are indispensable “big meals” for the Lunar New Year file. At present, the two comedy films “Keep You Safe” and “Desperate Master Husband” are scheduled to be released on December 31 this year during the Lunar New Year, and the screening period will mainly be at the beginning of 2023.

“Keep You Safe” is directed and starred by Dapeng, starring Li Xueqin. It tells the story of Wei Pingan, a cemetery salesman, breaking rumors for his client Han Lu, and embarking on a ridiculous road to whitewashing.

“Desperate Husband” is starring comedian Chang Yuan and Raim Yoko, and the two will work together to play a pair of “enemy couple” in the film. The film tells the story of Hu Tienan (played by Chang Yuan) who “falls” into a different world where women are supreme due to an accident. The story frame of the film is a bit close to the TV series “The Rumored Chen Qianqian” and “The Son-in-law”, which completely reverses the social functions of men and women. The dashing and capable working women and the exquisite full-time househusband will cause constant jokes due to the collision of misplaced identities. In the film, comedian Chang Yuan plays Hu Tienan, who has transformed from a “dominant president” to a “full-time husband”, and staged a “Metamorphosis of a Straight Man of Steel”.

The “Dragon Horse Spirit” starring Jackie Chan and others has been set early in the first half of the year on December 31, 2022, taking the lead in seizing the opportunity for the Lunar New Year file. “Dragon Horse Spirit” is directed by Yang Zi, starring Jackie Chan, Liu Haocun, and Guo Qilin, and Wu Jing is a special star. Jackie Chan and Wu Jing will play the role of dragon and tiger warriors in their true colors. It is worth mentioning that the story of “Dragon Horse Spirit” focuses on a generation of dragon and tiger warriors, and many plots are in line with Jackie Chan’s personal experience. It is understood that the plot of the film moved Jackie Chan to tears when he saw the script for the first time, and later postponed the operation time for this film, and insisted on filming reluctantly. Jackie Chan in “The Spirit of the Dragon Horse” has his own kung fu comedy label, and Guo Qilin’s image is also particularly festive. At present, the film will be one of the popular choices for Chinese New Year viewing.

In terms of comedy genres, “Unfamiliar Life” directed by Yi Xiaoxing and starring Fan Chengcheng is also expected to be released in 2023. “Rival”. In addition, “Exchanging Life” starring Lei Jiayin tells a fantasy journey experienced by happy friends who exchange identities. The story and setting of the film are full of fantasy and comedy. The film will meet with the audience in 2023.

Zhang Xiaofei plays “Mom” again

Zhang Yimou has a new work

In the Spring Festival of 2022, the movie “Sniper” co-directed by Zhang Yimou and Zhang Mo’s father and daughter relied on word-of-mouth fermentation and gained a lot of attention in the later stage. This year Zhang Yimou, Zhang Mo’s father and daughter each have new works worthy of attention. “Man Jianghong” directed by Zhang Yimou, starring Shen Teng and Yi Yang Qianxi, tells the story of a group of righteous men in the Southern Song Dynasty eradicating rape and eliminating evil. The film is a suspense film with many reversals of the story. “Man Jianghong” is also the third cooperation between Zhang Yimou and screenwriter Chen Yu after “Sniper” and the upcoming movie “Sturdy as a Rock”. The film is planned to be released after the New Year’s Eve.

“Rescue the Suspect” directed by Zhang Mo starred Zhang Xiaofei, Li Hongqi, Hui Yinghong, Wang Ziyi, etc. Zhang Xiaofei will play the mother again in the film, and this mother’s professional identity is a lawyer. The film is adapted from the Korean movie “Seven Days”, known as the “female version of “Manslaughter”. . Faced with the doubts of the victim’s family member Lin Shu’e (played by Hui Yinghong), Chen Zhiqi decided to join forces with the policeman Jin Zhixiong (played by Li Hongqi) to investigate.

Wang Baoqiang’s new work “In the Octagonal Cage” is also one of the most popular films to be screened. This time Wang Baoqiang will continue to direct and act on his own, telling the story of the protagonist Tenghui (played by Wang Baoqiang) helping unattended children find a way out in a difficult situation story. This film is Wang Baoqiang’s return to realistic themes after 11 years after “Hello! Mr. Tree”. Wang Baoqiang said that realistic stories are more powerful. Wang Baoqiang said that this film represents his hardships along the way, from playing tricks to being a leading actor, to not wanting to live on his laurels, and trying to break through the solidified role.

Among the announced film lists, the new domestic film that has attracted attention is the cartoon “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an”. “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” is the first work of the “New Culture Series” of light-chasing animation. This series takes classic Chinese historical characters and works as the creation objects, and will become a new breakthrough for Guoman after the theme of “Legends and Myths”. “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” tells the story of Gao Shi, the governor of the Tang Dynasty, recalling the past with Li Bai several years after the outbreak of the Anshi Rebellion. Magnificent will be presented one by one in the movie.

Return of famous director

Reality-themed films accounted for more than half

Among the more than 40 new films introduced at the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in 2023, works with realistic themes account for more than half, including “Worthy Trip” produced by Cao Baoping and starring Hu Ge, Wu Lei, Qi Xi, Bai Ke, etc. “The Missing She” starring Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni, and “Morning Cloud and Dusk Rain” which Zhou Dongyu and Fan Wei collaborated for the first time. Other key new films expected to be released in 2023 include “When the Wind Rises Again” starring Tony Leung and Aaron Kwok, “Sorrow That Cannot Weep”, “Please Don’t Trust Her”, “Lucky Come”, “Student Dad”, “Crisis Route”, “Golden Fingers”, “Inspection”, “Genius Game”, “I Passed the Storm” and so on.

“Mr. Red Carpet” directed by Ning Hao was completed this year and is expected to be released in 2023. “Dog Formation” directed by Guan Hu is the work of Guan Hu’s return to small and medium-sized productions. In addition, his war-themed blockbuster “East Pole Island” is in preparation. Well-known directors are expected to launch new works in 2023, as well as “Three Characters” directed by Lou Ye, “Hedgehog” directed by Gu Changwei, “Snow Leopard” directed by Wanma Caidan, and the suspense film “The Spectator” directed by Song Taijia Wait.

“Kang Rinpoche” directed by Zhang Yang once broke the circle of domestic literary and artistic films. In 2023, Zhang Yang will return to feature films, and his partner Liu Heping, the screenwriter of “All Quiet in Peking”, will launch a new work “Reinforcement Arrives Tomorrow”, which tells the story of a city defense in the War of Resistance Against Japan. Miracle. Director Wubai will bring the movie “Sweeping Darkness: Clearing the Clouds and Seeing the Sun”. The story of this film will take over last year’s popular drama “Sweeping Darkness Storm”, and continue to tell the various difficulties and dangers in the anti-criminal operation. Director Chen Zhengdao’s “Small and Beautiful” masterpiece series “Love is Delicious” last year will usher in the movie version of the original cast returning in 2023. Previously withdrawn heavyweight films such as “Deep Sea”, “No Name” and “Super Family” have not yet announced their schedules. These films are also highly anticipated new domestic films in 2023.

From Guo Fan and Wu Jing to Zhang Yimou and Jackie Chan, from Hu Ge and Tony Leung to Andy Lau and Zhou Dongyu, well-known Chinese filmmakers will have a considerable number of new works in 2023. These new films constitute a solid and rich reserve of domestic films, many of which are popular at the box office Works that are expected to achieve breakthroughs are rich and diverse in genres such as animation, action, police and robbers, war, and plots. The domestically produced blockbusters in 2023 are worth looking forward to.

