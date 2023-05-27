Loose Sutures – Sado Sex For Dummies

After several changes on the second guitar decided Loose Suturesto tackle their third album as a trio. The tasty, bluesy stoner sound of the Italians plays with familiar retro notes and yet always finds its way back to the nearness of the desert, which has already worked well on the two previous titles. „Sado Sex For Dummies“the pithy title of the third, now consolidates the sound of the Sardinians on a high level and at the same time brings prominent guests on board.

One of them is Alain Johannes, who is known for his time with Eleven or the Queens Of The Stone Age. The joint track “Kinky Katy” takes a while to find itself, but the crisp, unmistakable desert drive shines through from the first second. Johannes’ guitar gives the already grandiose sound of the Italians even more force, the harmonious double vocals puts you in a good mood. In “He’s My Friend” appears with Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator, Stöner) a second legendary desert queen. The veteran sounds as pissed off as ever and carries the grumpy track towards punk and garage, which works just as well.

But loose sutures do their job well even without supporters. The opener “Highway Shooter” has unbelievable drive. Without a start, the trio pulls onto the open road, always looking ahead, driven by powerful riffs and no less entertaining vocals. In “White Line” they live out their penchant for 70s rock and get carried away with untamed jam sessions. In fact, you let yourself be carried along, the drums set the direction. Short, fun episodes like “Cowboy From Hell” bring in the necessary wink and also break out of rigid stoner formulaicity.

It may not be revolutionary, but it’s definitely entertaining: Loose Sutures also find their wild center in the more compact line-up and have audible fun with riff-heavy elemental violence. “Sado Sex For Dummies” can be pulled in different directions and is not a pure stoner album, but pleasantly moody and entertaining. Eight really varied tracks, thick guitars, a solid foundation and cleverly used guests know how to entertain. The Italians deserved much more attention in this impressive form.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/26/2023

Available through: Electric Valley Records

Facebook: www.facebook.com/loosesutures

Category: Magazin, Reviews