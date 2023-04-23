“Lord of Love” cried a river when listening to Mai Tien Dung’s new song

“Although Crying for a River” is a song that conveys the hearts and minds of the Association of the brokenhearted.

On the evening of April 21, Mai Tien Dung officially released a music project called “Though Crying A River”, following the song “Human Nhu Anh” 6 months ago. In this comeback, the male singer said that he had made many changes in his singing style and the way of conveying the story with the desire to bring his music closer to the audience.

“Although Crying for a River” was penned by author Tuno, especially the music production was performed by musician Hoai Sa himself. Belonging to the Ballad genre, this seems to be a composition written specifically for “the association of the brokenhearted”. In it, Mai Tien Dung conveys the story to the audience with a narcissistic, tormented voice with a suitable, natural and restrained singing in the part of the song. Mai Tien Dung shared: “When performing Ballad songs, I rarely use vocal techniques. Instead, tell stories, confide in the audience. Sometimes I even imagine someone facing me to confide and chat, thereby using my own stories and feelings to convey to the listeners.”.

Before that, Mai Tien Dung admitted There was a time when he “framed” himself with very strict standards. Many people commented that the male singer sang mushy, cheesy as well as not suitable for tastes, but at that time he did not really listen to the audience. Through “Although Crying A River”, Mai Tien Dung shows the adjustment: “I want to change my singing style a bit. Focus on expressing your emotions naturally and try to limit some habits when singing as much as possible. With future products, I will continue to work hard to balance who I am as an artist and what people love, waiting for Mai Tien Dung.”.

MV “Although Crying for a River” is directed by director Hai Nguyen Duc with a script created by screenwriter Minh Chau. In which, bThe Deer God paintings appearing throughout the product are considered as “memorabilia” witnessing all the emotions that the boy experiences in love: From joy, to sadness, to despair and then to happiness. This idea also expresses Mai Tien Dung’s desire when implementing music projects. That is keeping the memories, the audience’s mood and silently sympathizing with them.

The song “Despite Crying A River” by Mai Tien Dung on live platforms.

MV “Although Crying A River” by Mai Tien Dung.