LORD OF THE LOST

Weapons Of Mass Seduction

(Gothic Metal | Dark Rock)

Label: Napalm Records

Format: (Compilation)

Release: 29.12.2023

Despite the disastrous outcome of the ESC this year, LORD OF THE LOST was able to record a huge upward trend. Previously on tour with IRON MAIDEN, numerous sold-out shows and headlines after they took last place in the contest and constant news from the German gothic heroes, testify to real and deserved attention.

At the end of this historic year for the band, Chris Harms and his band present almost exactly a year after “Blood & Glitter” with “Weapons Of Mass Seduction”, an extensive cover triple album with new and old new recordings of various classics, from pop, rock and metal.

Unfortunately, I only have the regular version, eleven songs, available to me, but most of the material from the other two discs in the deluxe box set are well known and can be found online anyway. Of course, the cover of the Finnish ESC competitor KÄÄRIJÄ and his hit “Cha Cha Cha” stands out, which Chris even sang in Finnish. There are also cover songs from IRON MAIDEN, LADY GAGA, the PET SHOP BOYS and ROXETTE’s “The Look” in which BLÜMCHEN also plays a part.

But let’s get to the new material. Cover albums are always a nice way to find out which bands and songs the musicians themselves are into and of course it’s also interesting to hear what some of your favorite hits sound like in a modernized, new version that has been adapted to your own sound.

The approach of LORD OF THE LOST is quickly clear: close to the original, but with their very own trademarks, the Germans pay tribute to their very own heroes. The men primarily feel at home in the 80s and early 90s and also like to offer synths and the associated beats from the musically varied decade with covers of BILLY IDOL, JUDAS PRIEST or MICHAEL JACKSON. The songs are all immediately recognizable, but with their dark, modern undertones they offer enough fun for LOTL fans and have their very own tricks. But above all, the unmistakable voice of Chris Harms reigns supreme. Newer material comes from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, SIA and KEANE.

With a lot of variety, love for the originals and creative adaptations, the German Goth veterans ensure many a successful party song and take their listeners back into the history of various genres. All in all, a well-rounded, entertaining record for fans, collectors and nostalgics.

Tracklist „Weapons Of Mass Seduction“:

CD 1:

1. Shock To The System (BILLY IDOL)

2. Unstoppable (SIA)

3. Smalltown Boy (BRONSKI BEAT)

4. Turbo Lover (JUDAS PRIEST)

5. Hymn (ULTRAVOX)

6. Give In To Me (MICHAEL JACKSON)

7. River (BISHOP BRIGGS)

8. Somewhere Only We Know (KEANE)

9. (I Just) Died In Your Arms (CUTTING CREW feat. Anica Russo)

10. High (Zella Day)

11. House On A Hill (THE PRETTY RECKLESS)

CD 2:

1. The Look (ROXETTE feat. Blümchen)

2. Ordinary Town (CELEBRATE THE NUN)

3. Cha Cha Cha (WRAPPER)

4. Judas (LADY GAGA)

5. Children Of The Damned (RON MAIDEN)

6. Wig In A Box (HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH)

7. Bad Romance (Lady Gaga )

8. The Most Radical Thing To Do (THE ARK)

9. This Is The Life (AMY MACDONALD)

10. It’s A Sin (PET SHOP BOYS)

11. Ordinary World (DURAN DURAN)

Bonus CD:

1. Starman (DAVID BOWIE)

2. Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon (NEIL DIAMOND)

3. The Days Of Pearly Spencer (DAVID MCWILLIAMS)

4. Hey You (PINK FLOYD)

5. I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night (THE ELECTRIC PRUNES)

6. Where Do You Go To My Lovely (PETER SARSTEDT)

7. Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season) (THE BYRDS)

8. In The Year 2525 (Beginning & Terminus) (ZAGER & EVANS)

9. All I Have To Do Is Dream (THE EVERLY BROTHERS)

10. Perfect Day (LOU REED)

Total playing time: –

