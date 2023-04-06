Lordi – Screem Writers Guild

Origin: Finland

Release: 31.03.2023

Label: Atomic Fire Records

Duration: 55:14

Genre: Hard Rock / Heavy Metal



While other bands take years to release just a single song Lordi released five albums at once in 2022. But that’s not all, because with Screem Writers Guild the monster rockers set straight to the next prank without a pause for breath.



With the album title, the Finns refer to the “Screen Writers Guild”, an association of Hollywood screenwriters in the 1920s to 1950s. “The record itself isn’t really a concept album, but of course it plays with the theme of the film“, explains band leader Mr. Lordi. Of course, the mental cinema that the combo wants to convey in their latest work is in the horror genre.

Head cinema with catchy sound

Of course, the big film icons should not be missing. With the well-known band’s own puns, this time, among other things, Dracula, werewolves and Frankenstein’s monster are sung about. The latter even serenades his wife for that Lordi wrote an unusually ballad-esque song that fits the concept of the monsters very well. You can imagine that atmospherically The Bride HERE listen

In addition to the music, the visuals have also played a major role for the Finnish rockers from the very beginning. The head of the band himself, for example, needs up to four hours to slip into his self-made costume. The videos of the band, in which they usually replay well-known horror clichés, are designed in a similarly complex manner. The clip too Dead Again Jaynein which the intermezzo begins SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show is heard is another good example of accustomed whimsical fare from home Lordi and also a crisp rock song with catchy tune potential, like you HERE can hear.

Between “good” and “monster-like”

As with almost all albums by the rock monsters, there are hardly any sags, but not every song can fully convince the hard rock heart. So are songs like Vampire Fang Club or Inhumanoid good genre fare, but don’t really stick in your ear.

These good, but not outstanding numbers are in turn matched by hits like Unliving Picture Show or Thing In The Cage opposite, which should ensure a creepy good atmosphere at live concerts. Have here Lordi namely found the golden middle way between retro melodies and guitar riffs, which lead to coherent sing-along refrains and simply ensure a good mood.

Personal credits

At the very end of Screem Writers Guild then there is a very special song, the Mr. Lordi wrote for his own funeral. End Credits seems much more personal than the horror spectacle that the band usually puts on in their lyrics, because nothing less than the singer’s entire life story to date is told here. Musically, the number is implemented as a rock ballad with slight gospel influences in the second half, which makes the bouncer one of the strongest songs on the album.

Conclusion

Lordi are not only one of the hardest working, but also one of the highest quality Hard Rock exports from the far north. Because even if you leave out the horror gimmick, stay on the new album Screem Writers Guild there are still a number of strong rock songs left – with the balladesque moments in particular being the most exciting. The bottom line is that 7,5 / 10 for the Finnish monsters.



Line Up

Mr. Lordi – Gesang

Kone – guitar

Hiisi – Bass

Hella – Keyboard

Mana – drums

Tracklist

01. Dead Again Jayne

02. SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show

03. Unliving Picture Show

04. Inhumanoid

05. Thing In The Cage

06. Vampire Fang Club

07. The Bride

08. Lucyfer Prime Evil

09. Scarecrow

10. Lycantropical Island

11. In The Castle Of Dracoolove

12. The SCG Awards

13. Heavengeance

14. End Credits

