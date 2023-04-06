Lordi – Screem Writers Guild
Origin: Finland
Release: 31.03.2023
Label: Atomic Fire Records
Duration: 55:14
Genre: Hard Rock / Heavy Metal
While other bands take years to release just a single song Lordi released five albums at once in 2022. But that’s not all, because with Screem Writers Guild the monster rockers set straight to the next prank without a pause for breath.
With the album title, the Finns refer to the “Screen Writers Guild”, an association of Hollywood screenwriters in the 1920s to 1950s. “The record itself isn’t really a concept album, but of course it plays with the theme of the film“, explains band leader Mr. Lordi. Of course, the mental cinema that the combo wants to convey in their latest work is in the horror genre.
Head cinema with catchy sound
Of course, the big film icons should not be missing. With the well-known band’s own puns, this time, among other things, Dracula, werewolves and Frankenstein’s monster are sung about. The latter even serenades his wife for that Lordi wrote an unusually ballad-esque song that fits the concept of the monsters very well. You can imagine that atmospherically The Bride HERE listen
In addition to the music, the visuals have also played a major role for the Finnish rockers from the very beginning. The head of the band himself, for example, needs up to four hours to slip into his self-made costume. The videos of the band, in which they usually replay well-known horror clichés, are designed in a similarly complex manner. The clip too Dead Again Jaynein which the intermezzo begins SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show is heard is another good example of accustomed whimsical fare from home Lordi and also a crisp rock song with catchy tune potential, like you HERE can hear.
Between “good” and “monster-like”
As with almost all albums by the rock monsters, there are hardly any sags, but not every song can fully convince the hard rock heart. So are songs like Vampire Fang Club or Inhumanoid good genre fare, but don’t really stick in your ear.
These good, but not outstanding numbers are in turn matched by hits like Unliving Picture Show or Thing In The Cage opposite, which should ensure a creepy good atmosphere at live concerts. Have here Lordi namely found the golden middle way between retro melodies and guitar riffs, which lead to coherent sing-along refrains and simply ensure a good mood.
Personal credits
At the very end of Screem Writers Guild then there is a very special song, the Mr. Lordi wrote for his own funeral. End Credits seems much more personal than the horror spectacle that the band usually puts on in their lyrics, because nothing less than the singer’s entire life story to date is told here. Musically, the number is implemented as a rock ballad with slight gospel influences in the second half, which makes the bouncer one of the strongest songs on the album.
Conclusion
Lordi are not only one of the hardest working, but also one of the highest quality Hard Rock exports from the far north. Because even if you leave out the horror gimmick, stay on the new album Screem Writers Guild there are still a number of strong rock songs left – with the balladesque moments in particular being the most exciting. The bottom line is that 7,5 / 10 for the Finnish monsters.
Line Up
Mr. Lordi – Gesang
Kone – guitar
Hiisi – Bass
Hella – Keyboard
Mana – drums
Tracklist
01. Dead Again Jayne
02. SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show
03. Unliving Picture Show
04. Inhumanoid
05. Thing In The Cage
06. Vampire Fang Club
07. The Bride
08. Lucyfer Prime Evil
09. Scarecrow
10. Lycantropical Island
11. In The Castle Of Dracoolove
12. The SCG Awards
13. Heavengeance
14. End Credits
Links
Facebook Lord
Instagram Lordi
Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Screamer – Kingmaker
Interview – Nanowar of Steel, Asked by Gatto Panceri 666
Live Review – Twilight Force / Seven Spires / Silver Bullet – Winter Wonder Tour 2023
Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!