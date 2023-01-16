Listen to the audio version of the article

Bold (Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development), the corporate venture capital fund of L’Oréal, enters with a minority stake in the US start-up Digital Village, specialized in the metaverse and NFT marketplace for brands, creators and communities. This is L’Oréal’s first venture capital investment in this segment as well as the first investment made by the Bold Female Founders initiative launched in 2022.

Led by an international team from the United States, Europe and Asia, Digital Village offers scalable technologies for the creation and interaction of digital identities and assets in virtual environments. The start-up was founded in 2021 by Evelyn Mora, former digital & sustainability consultant of various brands and founder of Helsinki Fashion Week, a completely digital event that focuses on sustainability. The start-up’s advisory board includes founders and top managers of Pangaia, The Sandbox and Wave.

“L’Oréal continues to explore and shape the role of beauty in Web3, and therefore we aim to partner with the most promising start-ups that adhere to the highest visual and technical standards,” said Camille Kroely, chief metaverse & Web3 officer at L’Oréal. L’Oréal -. We are thrilled to collaborate with Digital Village, whose solutions will be powerful enablers for our brands and with whom we share the same ideals of sustainability, accessibility and interoperability in the metaverse or in the Web3».