L’Oreal acquires Aesop, the luxury cosmetic brand owned by the Brazilian Natura & Co, for 2.5 billion dollars. The deal will help Natura reduce its debt and pursue its priorities. “With a strengthened financial structure, Natura will be able to focus its attention on strategic priorities, especially our investment plan in Latin America,” says Fabio Barbosa, Natura’s CEO.

The transaction will help the Brazilian beauty giant reduce its debt burden and focus on transforming other businesses. Known for its ethically sourced and natural cosmetics, São Paulo-based Natura has faced a tough time expanding globally, with disruptions caused by the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine causing price inflation. costs.

“With a strengthened financial structure and a reduced balance sheet, Natura & Co will be able to focus on its strategic priorities, especially on our investment plan in Latin America,” Barbosa said in a statement. Aesop was increasingly seen by investors as the crown jewel of the group, which has seen other businesses, including Avon and the Body Shop, grow at a slower pace. The brand had revenues of 880 million reais ($173 million) in the fourth quarter, or about 8 percent of Natura’s total net sales, and was the group’s most profitable business, according to Lucror Analytics.

In addition to enabling Natura to ramp up efforts to improve operations in its core business in Latin America, the sale brings relief on the debt front. The net debt/Ebitda ratio rose to 3.5 times at the end of last year, compared to 1.5 times the previous year. In a survey conducted with 32 local and foreign investors ahead of the transaction, Banco Bradesco BBI said most of its clients expected Natura to sell 100% of Aesop at a valuation of between €2bn and €2.5bn. dollars. Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley worked with Natura on the sale.

“Aesop fits into all of today’s updrafts and L’Oréal will help unleash its huge growth potential, particularly in China and in travel retail,” said L’Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.

