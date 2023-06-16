L’Oréal Italia rewards six young scientists

Listen to the audio version of the article

Six scholarships worth 20 thousand euros each to as many female researchers under 35, on the basis of the recognized excellence of their projects in all fields of science and technology: the prizes of the XXI Italian edition of the Prize have been awarded

L’Oréal-Unesco For Women and Science. Francesca Berti, Alessandra Biancolillo, Alice Borghese, Gloria Delfanti, Martina Fracchia, Arianna Renzini are the names of the winners.

Since 1998, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program has been working to enable more female scientists to overcome barriers to career advancement and help solve the great challenges of our times, for the benefit of all. Over 25 years, the program has supported more than 4,100 female researchers from over 110 countries, rewarding scientific excellence and inspiring generations of young women to pursue their careers.

Five of these scientists, after winning the L’Oréal-UNESCO prize, have been awarded the Nobel Prize: among them Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020.

«I am very proud to be able to award six brilliant young researchers who will contribute to scientific progress in our country again this year – comments Emmanuel Goulin, president and managing director of L’Oréal Italia -. The award, now in its twenty-first edition, thus confirms itself as one of the group’s most consolidated initiatives in Italy, because the world needs science and science needs women».

A recent Ipsos research carried out for Save the Children and released at the beginning of the year shows that over half of Italian adolescents (54%) say they are interested and intrigued by scientific subjects, but in 2021 only 22% of young people chose a STEM course at University, because most of the girls believe that scientific subjects are “not suitable” for them. Yet, Italian girls think they can make a contribution to the most important challenges that society and science will have to face in the coming years: among these, that of the aging population (34% of adolescents think so), followed by from the production of sustainable energy (31%) and finally the reduction of polluting emissions from means of transport (27%). The desire to make a contribution and be part of the change can also be read between the lines of a growing figure (+15.74%), which concerns female enrollments in computer science and ICT technology courses.