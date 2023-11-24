L’Oréal’s sustainability passes through climate, resources and philanthropy

Listen to the audio version of the article

«In the last two decades, the role of companies has changed radically. Stakeholder expectations and the acceleration of environmental and social challenges have led many companies to engage in sustainable development policies”: Alexandra Palt, chief corporate responsibility officer of L’Oréal and CEO of the Fondation L’Oréal, is convinced of this. The French cosmetics giant, with a worldwide turnover of over 38 billion euros, has been strongly committed in this direction for a long time.

What is L’Oréal’s sustainability model?

We started in 1979 with a commitment to working on reconstructed skin as an alternative method to animal testing. In 2009 we set the first environmental objectives to reduce the impact of our industrial activity; in 2013, ahead of our time, we launched our first complete sustainability program: «Sharing beauty with all». And three years ago we renewed this vision to constantly be at the forefront and anticipate the challenges that arise with objectives for 2030 to which we have given the name “L’Oréal for the future”. The group has defined a list of measurable objectives for all its activities, which will limit the impact on biodiversity, water, climate and resources. It is allocating more than 100 million euros for the regeneration of ecosystems and for the development of the circular economy, 80 million to support vulnerable women plus 15 million for populations facing disasters caused by climate change.

What results have you achieved so far with «L’Oréal for the future»? Are you meeting your 2030 goals?

By 2025 all of the group’s sites will become “carbon neutral” by improving energy efficiency and using 100% renewable energy. And by 2030 we will introduce innovations that will allow consumers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption generated by the use of our products by 25% compared to 2016; we will reduce emissions related to product transportation by 50% and our strategic suppliers will reduce their direct emissions by 50%. Furthermore, 100% of the water used in industrial processes will be recycled and reused through an internal circuit; 100% of the bio-based ingredients used in the formulas and packaging materials will be traceable, obtained from sustainable sources and will in no way be linked to deforestation; and 100% of the plastic used in packaging will be obtained from recycled or bio-based sources.

