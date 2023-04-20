Home » LORENZ.OG x Salomon ACS + OG’s first joint color “Dusk” officially debuts
LORENZ.OG x Salomon ACS + OG's first joint color "Dusk" officially debuts

LORENZ.OG x Salomon ACS + OG’s first joint color “Dusk” officially debuts

The artist LORENZ.OG (Lorenzo Federici), who has emerged in the custom field through beautiful gradients like the sunset, officially joined hands with Salomon this time to inject the cooperative color “Dusk” into its popular trail running shoes ACS + OG.

As its first joint project, this time LORENZ.OG is inspired by the sunset, using Salomon ACS + OG as a canvas to render different levels of warm tones such as purple, pink, orange and yellow on a white base, with technical outlines and metal details , the overall texture is soft but without losing personality, the appearance is stunning but also focused on advanced performance, with Quicklace™ lacing system, removable OrthoLite® insole, Agile Chassis™ skeleton, EnergyCell midsole, and Mud Contagrip® rubber shell The blessing of the bottom maintains an excellent foot feel.

The press conference supported by Salomon is being held in Paris today. It is expected that the release news and price will be announced soon. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

