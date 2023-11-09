Lorenzo Bertelli has the honor (and burden) of watching over the Ocean Decade

Listen to the audio version of the article

Recognition of Prada’s commitment and the personal commitment of Lorenzo Bertelli, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility of the group, in projects for environmental sustainability: this is how we can read the invitation made by Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO (in the photo in high), to assume the title of “Patron of the Ocean Decade Alliance”, a network of eminent people of the Decade of Marine Sciences for Sustainable Development 2021-2030 who, with their example, promote support for the decade through the mobilization of resources , networking and your own influence.

The motivation

The honor to Lorenzo Bertelli recognizes the Prada group’s “support for the theme of ocean education through the Sea Beyond educational program, his personal vision and the actions implemented to increase awareness of the vital role that the private sector can play in supporting knowledge of the sea and contributing to sustainable development”. The official invitation was made known on the occasion of Lorenzo Bertelli’s participation in the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris, where he participated in the “Together4Impact” Forum – dedicated to partners -, speaking on the “Climate Change” panel.

The commitment to continue on the path to sustainability

«I am pleased to accept this invitation which further amplifies the Prada group’s commitment to protecting the ocean, educating the new generations in ocean literacy, the main objective of Sea Beyond – commented Lorenzo Bertelli -. We started this journey in 2019 and we already see the positive influence it has generated in the enthusiasm, curiosity and passion of our young students. As “Patron of the Ocean Decade Alliance”, I intend to promote cooperation between the private sector and institutions, with the hope that the Prada group can lead by example so that collective actions can create a much greater impact. There is still a lot of work to do and collaboration is essential to achieve objectives that concern the community.”

Sea Beyond in breve

Since 2019, the Sea Beyond program has significantly contributed to the advancement of ocean education globally through a series of initiatives. Since the first edition, the project has involved over 600 secondary school students from different countries around the world. 20 international schools in Brazil, China, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, the United Kingdom and South Africa participated in the educational programs promoted by Sea Beyond. During the 2nd edition of the training cycle, students were invited to freely interpret (with texts, graphics or interactive content) one of the ten challenges of the Decade of the Sea. The winning projects were awarded during the United Nations Ocean Conference held in June 2022 in Lisbon. The 3rd edition of the educational module will take place at the beginning of 2024. In January 2023, Sea Beyond launched the “Kindergarten of the Lagoon” / “Asilo della Laguna”, an educational program for pre-school children which consists of educational activities at open air to discover the Venice lagoon. The project has already seen the participation of over 120 children. The second edition will take place from November 2023 to June 2024, with the involvement of two Venetian schools for a total of 80 students.

Training and investments

There was then the development of training activities to promote ocean education dedicated to the over 14,000 employees of the Prada group worldwide through the AWorld app, the platform chosen by the United Nations to guide daily habits towards a style of more sustainable life. Last June 27, the Prada group’s commitment to donating 1% of the proceeds from the Prada Re-Nylon collection to the Sea Beyond project was announced.