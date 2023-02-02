Loro Piana launched the Cocooning 2023 spring and summer series. This series advocates a new way of home life, allowing you to leave the outside world for a while, release your true self, and enjoy every moment of relaxation.

Soft and delicate fabrics and loose lines give this collection a subtle elegance, while muted tones add comfort and warmth, unwittingly utilitarian. The combination of fine fabric fibers and exquisite craftsmanship has created the unique Loro Piana fabric, bringing a caress-like skin-friendly touch.

They plain

A long-sleeved dress from the collection, cut from soft pure silk-blend wool jersey, it has a straight-fall waist and slightly flared skirt, making it ideal for at-home or casual gatherings. Also available in the same fabric are cropped jumpsuits, tops, shorts and a loose polo shirt. The polo shirt has a straight fit with side slits and unpadded shoulders for added comfort and effortlessness.

They plain

The Cocooning collection also includes tank tops, cardigans and socks in Cash Silk – a breathable and delicate cutout fabric with lace patterns inspired by lingerie; while the Baby Cashmere hill Cashmere pieces are embellished with delicate stitching. The warmer months are also the season for trousers and sweatshirts: the trousers are soft and light; the sweatshirts are made from natural cashmere yarn.

They plain

Create a sense of well-being with pleasurable sensory experiences: the new Loro Piana Cocooning collection adds wonderful comfort to home life, all thanks to Loro Piana’s exquisite craftsmanship.

The collection will be available at Loro Piana boutiques from February 2.