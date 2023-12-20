Loro Piana, the Court of Turin confirms the protection of “white sole” footwear

Listen to the audio version of the article

A white rubber sole, inspired by sailing boat models, but treated with an innovative technique that makes it lighter and more comfortable. And a suede upper. Loro Piana’s White Sole, created in 2005, was recognized as a distinctive element of the brand by the Turin Company Court and with ordinance no. 15604/2023 published last October 25, accepted the precautionary appeal filed by the maison – which has been part of the LVMH group since 2013 – against an Italian company active in the sale of footwear.

Loro Piana, assisted by the law firm Trevisan & Cuonzo, complained about the production and marketing of some products considered imitative of the iconic White Sole footwear, through the reproduction of their overall shape and all their main distinctive and characterizing elements, as well as through the unauthorized use of the word marks that distinguish said footwear.

The Court accepted Loro Piana’s appeal, prohibiting the production, marketing, promotion and offering for sale of the footwear deemed to be infringing the Open Walk model, ordering its withdrawal from the market and also prohibiting the use of the word marks in any form and manner, arranging for the publication of the decision in the newspaper Corriere della Sera.

