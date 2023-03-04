Also immediately ahead of their upcoming support act shows for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard remain The Bitches productive and push along Pah! potentially a little (further) ahead of the Australian main band’s attention window.

The year after The Bitches debut album Let the Festivities Begin! as well as the The Chrismos EP, one of the two following cover songs was penned by Stu & Co.: “We love King Gizzard and “Trapdoor” was a song of theirs that stood out for a cover choice. It was that repetitive hook of “Trapdoor, trapdoor, trapdoor” that we found so compelling and trippy. It also translates great to a guitar hook! Our version starts off feeling like a hazy summer’s day and escalates in a frantic tempo change that suggests all is not what it seems and trouble could be brewing… Hehe…” say The Bitches and trudge, swaying and stumbling, dancing with psychedelic decorated deceleration, strolling with their typical western nonchalance relaxed and withdrawn, take the already annoying repetition of the original all sharpness and thus win in a pleasing way before Trapdoor gets a nice twist at the back in a sparkling way.

This is joined by the The Champs-Number Tequilawhich is said to have blossomed live into a veritable fan favorite: “Tequila has been the joyfully unhinged ending to our set for the past year. It always feels like it could fall apart at any moment and we wanted to capture that energy on the recording.”

However, the interpretation, which leads to a moderately groovy surf party mood, doesn’t sound really inspired. Exceptionally, non-instrumental chanting The Bitches with a howling voice, but fail when trying to balance the iconic saxophone motif with the guitar (of course) – and anyway in a somehow entertaining, nice way. A clear case for: You can do it, but you really don’t have to; and conversely, fans only go half way (namely: Trapdoor) if you don’t put this solid EP on your shelf.

Pah! by Los Bitchos

similar posts

Print article