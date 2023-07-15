Los Pumas: why Matías Alemanno withdrew at the start of the second half against Australia

Shortly after the start of the second half of the match in which Los Pumas defeated Australia for the second round of the Rugby Championship, Matías Alemanno from Cordoba had to leave the pitch. The departure of the second line was not due to a tactical change or the need to give him rest, the player formed in La Tablada withdrew due to an injury to his right knee and caused concern.

Alemanno was tackled by an opponent and Pablo Matera fell on the Cordovan’s right knee, who showed signs of pain and received medical attention on the pitch. Lucas Paulos quickly jumped onto the field and entered his place.

So far no official statement has been issued and the medical report is awaited to corroborate the injury. The good news is that Los Pumas will have more rest time since the next match will be on Saturday, July 29, starting at 12:05, against South Africa.

